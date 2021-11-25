ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJjVP_0d6X1O9m00
1 of 2

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer fans thought they’d put the days of empty stadiums behind them, but the coronavirus pandemic isn’t letting up.

Record case numbers in Germany mean one top club is back playing without a crowd and others will have thousands of fewer fans this weekend.

Leipzig is on the front line of the latest wave of the pandemic in Germany in the eastern state of Saxony, where infection rates are the highest and vaccination rates the lowest compared to other regions. With intensive care facilities under strain, state authorities have banned crowds from sports events.

That means Leipzig will host the Bundesliga’s first game in an empty stadium for months when Bayer Leverkusen visits on Sunday. That also affects its Champions League game against Manchester City next month. Clubs in other states are increasingly under restrictions, too. Bayern Munich can fill its stadium to only 25% capacity against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Germany’s vaccination program was going well and entry rules for games — generally restricted to people who were fully vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus or with a negative test — were being broadly obeyed. Bayern celebrated having a full house of 75,000 for the first time since March 2020 on Oct. 23 when it played Hoffenheim.

Since then, case numbers have continued to hit record levels in German society, and soccer has not escaped.

Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch and goalkeeper Peter Gulasci won’t be at their empty-stadium game against Leverkusen because the club said this week they tested positive. Of the four German clubs playing in the Champions League this week, all were missing at least one player with a positive test.

Leipzig shrugged off the disruption in a 5-0 demolition of Belgian club Brugge on Wednesday, but questions remain over the future of Marsch with the club seventh on the Bundesliga table and unable to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Bayern’s reduced crowd will see the team attempt to bounce back from a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg last week which reduced the title lead to just one point. A threadbare Bayern squad clung on to beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 on Tuesday but virus cases and injuries mean coach Julian Nagelsmann has few tactical options and can’t rest key players. Against that backdrop, even relegation-threatened Bielefeld becomes a trickier opponent.

Bayern’s woes deepened on Wednesday when midfielder Joshua Kimmich and backup striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tested positive for the coronavirus. Kimmich became the face of Germany’s debate over vaccine hesitancy last month, and a political talking point in parliament, when he said in a TV interview he wasn’t vaccinated and had reservations about vaccines against the virus.

Other clubs are on a collision course with their own players.

Starting this month, German employers are no longer obliged to pay workers during their quarantine period if they’re unvaccinated and identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Several clubs have said they’ll follow this policy and Bayern has been widely reported to be considering this approach.

Elsewhere this weekend, Borussia Dortmund takes on Wolfsburg in a game between teams having similar weeks. Both lost in the Champions League midweek — eliminating Dortmund and leaving Wolfsburg unlikely to qualify — and both are without key players who tested positive for the virus after returning from the Belgian national team. In Dortmund’s case, it’s forward Thorgan Hazard, who had been crucial during Erling Haaland’s injury absence, while Wolfsburg is missing goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Third-placed Freiburg surprised many by staying in the Champions League places after a strong start to the season but it’s on the slide after losing two in a row. A visit to promoted Bochum offers a chance to turn things around.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
Daily Herald

Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus SÃ¶der said his state would block fans from attending games...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

Bundesliga clubs to have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as latest COVID-19 restrictions are announced

Football clubs across Germany will only have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as the government has announced new restrictions to deal with the latest COVID-19 wave. Germany’s national government and state officials have made the decision to limit the capacity of stadiums in the country to 50%, with a maximum of 15,000 fans allowed for Bundesliga games and other outdoor events.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Koen Casteels
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Person
Jesse Marsch
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Hoffenheim will take on the Red Bulls of Leipzig in their upcoming Bundesliga encounter in a home game fixture at Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 8:00 PM as per IST. Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Match Preview. The competition has...
UEFA
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Superb Sane strike fires Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Berlin (AFP) – A long-range Leroy Sane strike fired Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday after the defending champions were briefly overtaken by Borussia Dortmund. Sane’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Arminia Bielefeld, who kept Bayern at bay for the opening 70...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#Ap#German#Bayer Leverkusen#Bayern Munich#Arminia Bielefeld#The Champions League#Belgian
World Soccer Talk

Virus-hit Leipzig slump to defeat against Leverkusen

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig’s week of Covid misery went from bad to worse as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in the absence of both fans and coach Jesse Marsch. After American coach Marsch and several key players tested positive for coronavirus...
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

German government hints at smaller crowds or empty stadiums

The German government suggested big crowds at sports events should be reduced Monday after a weekend which featured one empty-stadium Bundesliga game and another with a crowd of 50,000. Germany leaves policy on sports events during the coronavirus pandemic to the state governments, but there are calls for a more...
SOCCER
KEYT

Leipzig cancels training after more virus cases among staff

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig has canceled training as the team’s coronavirus outbreak grows with more cases among the staff. Leipzig says only that there were “further positive corona cases” among the staff. It hasn’t specified how many. The club says no players were among those testing positive in the most recent tests. The players took further virus tests instead of training.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
The Independent

Roberto Mancini ‘emerges as surprise candidate for next Manchester United manager’

What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea beat Watford to stay top after medical emergency delays game

Hakim Ziyech struck the winner as Chelsea stayed top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Watford in a game that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.A Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the Graham Taylor Stand 12 minutes into the match at Vicarage Road and referee David Coote took both sets of players off the pitch.Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s volley inspires Manchester City to battling win at Aston Villa

Bernardo Silva’s exquisite volley inspired Manchester City to a battling 2-1 win at Aston Villa.The forward’s brilliant strike proved the difference as City were made to fight for a fourth straight Premier League win.Silva’s first-half screamer added to Ruben Dias’ opener had the champions in cruise control before Ollie Watkins’ goal after the break made life uncomfortable.Jack Grealish was a late substitute on his first return to Villa Park since his £100million summer move to the Etihad to earn a mixed reception.Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford made victory imperative for City and they sit a point behind the leaders in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Reece James an injury doubt as Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea fitness news before Watford fixture

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Unusual’ show from Chelsea after fan’s cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

668K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy