Jarry's continued excellence quiets Canucks, 4-1, for fourth win in a row

Andrew Wiggins totaled 32 points (12-20- FG, 6-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Wiggins continued his excellent play in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors as he put together his best scoring performance of the year with 32.0 points. This spectacular play, although sensational, shouldn't come as a surprise as Wiggins is a talented player with untapped potential. His lack of consistency producing at his ceiling, as well as his spotty contribution to other categories of the stat-sheet, keeps him out of fantasy must-start conversations; however, he remains a viable fantasy option in all formats. His price will no doubt get a little inflated, which will more than likely drive down his overall ownership; although it could be risky, it may be a great time to be all in on Wiggins as his strong production often comes in undetermined “waves” you may not want to miss this one.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO