NHL

Jarry's continued excellence quiets Canucks, 4-1, for fourth win in a row

By Taylor Haase
dkpittsburghsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's really hard to put into words how clutch Tristan Jarry has been for the Penguins over these past four games. He posted the second-longest shutout streak of his career and...

www.dkpittsburghsports.com

Person
Tristan Jarry
