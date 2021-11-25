ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

5 Things We Learned From Liverpool vs FC Porto

By Drew Alexander Ross
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Liverpool went into the Champions League fixture vs FC Porto, having already secured their advancement to the next round. The Portuguese side needed a result, especially if Atlético Madrid could beat AC Milan.

The Reds started a much-changed side, but they still had the best on the field in Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, and Thiago Alcântara.

FC Porto had their best XI out on the field, including Pepe and Luis Diaz but they spurned their early chances and lost 2-0.

Here's what we learned from Liverpool's performance against FC Porto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0CUr_0d6X1EKW00
IMAGO / News Images

Tyler Morton Is Ready For A Bigger Test

Morton came on late against Arsenal and comfortably slotted into the team. With some leeway for the match versus Porto, Jürgen Klopp decided to field the young Liverpudlian from the start.

For the first 45 minutes, Porto brought the game to Liverpool. While there were some defensive lapses, Morton held his own and showed tidy and effective passing and adept positioning.

In the second half, Liverpool surged, and the 19-year-old Red flowed with the side. If Arsenal was the first test, and Porto was the second, Morton passed both with superb marks. He’s ready for the next challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYRBh_0d6X1EKW00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thiago Masterclass

The Spanish midfielder moved to Liverpool billed as one of the signings of the summer in 2020. He hit the ground running for the Reds but unfortunately suffered a long-term injury against Everton.

Thiago’s performances since coming back from injury weren’t always consistent. The Spaniard’s qualities in the midfield are undeniable, but rumours of a move back to Barcelona raised the question of whether it was best for both parties for Thiago to move back to the Catalan club.

However, Thiago recently expressed his maximum commitment in a pre-match interview for the Porto game. The timing of the interview was followed by one of Thiago’s best performances for the Reds. He bossed the midfield against Porto, especially in the second half.

Thiago’s brilliant performance was capped with a goal that Steven Gerrard would have licked his lips over. If this is the level we can expect from the Spaniard going forward, long may he stay at the club.

Defensive Lapses

The rose-tinted glasses don’t shade over the persistent lapses at the back. In the Premier League, Liverpool has conceded almost double the number of goals that Manchester City has conceded and nearly triple Chelsea’s amount.

Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Porto, but that was more due to lack of composure in the final third from the Portuguese side, brilliant saves from Alisson, and luck.

In past games, Liverpool’s midfield has been most exposed for the goals they conceded. Against Porto, some carelessness from Alisson and some poor positioning and decisions from the backline were the biggest threats to the Liverpool goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JQUs_0d6X1EKW00
IMAGO / Sportimage

These moments of negligence must be cut out as Liverpool move into the packed winter fixtures.

Fringe Players Coming Through

In a game where Liverpool didn’t need a result, it might have been a surprise that Klopp made only four changes to the team from the match against Arsenal. However, the four players who’ve been on the fringes of the first team, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Neco Williams, and Takumi Minamino, all put in fine performances.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has seen an extended run-in with the first team due to injuries in the midfield, but he has shown that he can do a job for the club again. Minamino is another who hasn’t had the best of luck at Liverpool, but he’s showing more and more what he can bring to the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLRbz_0d6X1EKW00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Williams started brightly for Liverpool in his first appearances for Liverpool but had a tense period after getting bested by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a Community Shield Match. Williams has shrugged off a string of poor performances for club and country and is putting himself back in the fold through his commitment.

Tsimikas has the odd mishap or two, but he is giving an exciting challenge to Andy Robertson for left-back. The Porto match was another positive showing for the Greek that will give Klopp a tough decision moving forward.

Mohamed Salah is a Cut Above the Rest

The information that Salah is a cut above the rest is nothing new. The Egyptian’s brilliant performances shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore.

In the match against Porto, Salah added another world-class goal to his resume. He continually provides breakthroughs for the Reds, and a goal or assist is almost expected every time his name is on the team sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYaoU_0d6X1EKW00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool must sort out Salah’s contract as soon as possible. The Egyptian’s contributions to the team are invaluable, and he deserves to be rewarded for his efforts.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Porto: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction

Liverpool vs Porto will be an intriguing UEFA Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp will rotate his side. The Reds have already sealed top spot in Group B, while Porto are locked in an intense battle with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whathifi.com

Liverpool vs Porto live stream and how to watch the Champions League for free

Liverpool have been smashing it in the Champions League. There's no doubt about it. Two careful dismantlings of the class act that are Atletico Madrid and 12 points from four games later, and Jurgen Klopp's side have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, and with two games to spare. Porto will pushing hard to join them in the next round and may face a team of debutants at Anfield. Doubtless, the other sides in the Group B will be delighted. Still, if they hadn't rolled over in the first place... Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Porto live stream from anywhere the world.
UEFA
vavel.com

Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto: Jurgen Klopp's post-match quotes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was true to his pre-match word and named a strong side to face Portuguese giants FC Porto despite already qualifying for the knockout phase. Having opted to field the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the German would've been delighted as the hosts ran out 2-0 winners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Thiago Alcântara
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The Independent

Liverpool vs Southampton result and five things we learned as Diogo Jota helps Reds crush Saints

Liverpool continued their impressive scoring rate to sweep aside Southampton 4-0 at Anfield.Diogo Jota opened the scoring inside 90 seconds as he turned home Andy Robertson’s cut-back and the Reds barely stopped attacking from that point.Sadio Mane headed in another only to see an offside flag deny him, before Jota tapped in a close-range second after a fine passing move. Before the break it was three, Thiago thundering in his second goal in a few days via a deflection.After the restart it remained the home team who took their chances, Virgil van Dijk volleying in off a corner while Adam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Fc Porto#Portuguese#Ac Milan#Reds#Xi#Arsenal#Liverpudlian#Spanish#Everton#Spaniard#Catalan
LFCTransferRoom

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Breaking: Liverpool And Egypt Winger Mohamed Salah Finishes 7th Place In This Year's Ballon D'or As Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema Among Favourites

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has finished in 7th place in this years Ballon D'or. The Egyptian did not turn up to the ceremony having been told prior where he was finishing as reported earlier in the day. Mohamed salah has had a sensational year of football, both for club and country....
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
281
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy