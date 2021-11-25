ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Czech central banker Dedek sees no risk of spiralling inflation - website

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Czech central banker Oldrich Dedek, who has voted in the minority against rate hikes, sees no risk of spiralling inflation and is sticking to his support for stable rates to protect the economy's fragile growth, he was quoted as saying.

The Czech National Bank shocked markets on Nov. 4 when the board raised the main two-week repo rate (CZCBIR=ECI) by 125 basis points, its biggest hike since 1997, to 2.75% to rein in soaring inflation and signalled further hikes.

Dedek, who has been voting for stable rates together with board member Ales Michl since the central bank started its tightening cycle in June, said that he saw himself in the mainstream of monetary policy.

"We see pressure from abroad as the prevailing reason for elevated inflation. One can point to the prices of oil, gas, maritime transport, these are factors which the central bank absolutely cannot influence," Dedek said in an interview with SeznamZpravy.cz news website released late on Wednesday.

"Recently, there has been quite a steep surge of the coronavirus crisis, an energy crisis with significant impact on households, we also saw very strong problems in the automotive industry. These reasons keep the Czech economy somewhere close to a very fragile growth," Dedek said.

The Czech economy expanded more slowly than expected in the third quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as external demand declined and the global supply crunch hit the car sector.

On Wednesday, the country reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections, surpassing 25,000 for the first time. read more

The outgoing Czech government will debate tougher measures later on Thursday.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Allianz promises dividend increase of at least 5%

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year. "Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders," the Munich-based company said in an ad hoc...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases. The U.S. currency's...
BUSINESS
AFP

Brazil's economy enters recession

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production dropped, official data showed Thursday. In comparison to the same period a year ago, the economy grew four percent in the third quarter, said the IBGE. Agricultural production fell 8.0 percent, while manufacturing was flat and the services sector grew 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
Reuters

TREASURIES-Risk-on sentiment, Fed taper talk lift yields

(Updates yields) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed higher on Thursday as investors returned to riskier assets and Federal Reserve officials talked up a quicker end to the central bank's bond purchases. The benchmark 10-year yield, which had fallen to a session low of 1.409%, was last about a basis point higher at 1.4426%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 30-year yield was last 1.5 basis points lower at 1.7625%. Earlier in the session, it tumbled to its lowest level since January at 1.737%, benefiting from a flight-to-quality trade sparked by concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The two-year yield rose to a one-week high of 0.63%. It was last up 5.6 basis points at 0.6186%. Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, pointed to the rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 was up about 1.5%. "You've got a little bit of a movement back into risk assets, but more importantly you have Fed speakers on the tape reinforcing the faster taper message," he said. "Everyone in the market is reading tea leaves that a faster taper improves the odds, if not guarantees the odds, that we're going to see a first-half hike based on what we know now," Vogel added. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of March. He also said if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes. At another event, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it might be time to start crafting a plan for raising interest rates to address above-target inflation. A rates outlook released by BofA Global Research on Thursday pegged the 10-year yield at 1.75% in 2022's first quarter, rising to 2% in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, some Treasury bills due this month were trading at elevated yields on fears the U.S. government could run out of money in as soon as two weeks. On Friday, all eyes will be on the U.S. government's employment report. According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls probably increased by 550,000 jobs in November after rising 531,000 in October. The unemployment rate is forecast dipping to 4.5% from 4.6% in October. Ahead of the data, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 534,000 last month, while the Labor Department reported on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27. "With the ADP number, the claims number, the employment story seems to be intact and pretty solid, so (the jobs report) would have to be something that either is aggressively stronger or weaker to derail that narrative," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen. Yield curves flattened with the closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields at its narrowest in 11 months. It was last down 2.7 at 82.20 basis points. The five-year note and 30-year bond yield curve was last 4.90 basis points flatter at 55.40 basis points. The U.S. Treasury on Thursday announced auctions next week for $54 billion of three-year notes, $36 billion of 10-year notes, and $22 billion of 30-year bonds. December 2 Thursday 3:20PM New York / 2020 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.0925 0.0938 -0.010 Two-year note 99-196/256 0.6186 0.056 Three-year note 99-150/256 0.8925 0.056 Five-year note 100-54/256 1.2063 0.051 Seven-year note 100-196/256 1.3847 0.031 10-year note 99-96/256 1.4426 0.009 20-year bond 102-152/256 1.844 -0.007 30-year bond 102-156/256 1.7625 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -15.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Tom Westbrook and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Angus MacSwan, Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canadian dollar steadies near 2-month low as Omicron risk weighs

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the greenback on Thursday but held near its lowest level in over two months, as investors assessed the global economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant and looked ahead to domestic data. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher...
WORLD
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Spiralling#Prague#The Czech National Bank#Czcbir#Seznamzpravy Cz News
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Roll Call Online

Fed’s Powell sees growing risk of ‘persistent’ higher inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the risk of “more persistent” higher inflation has grown as a spike in prices driven by pandemic-related supply and demand mismatches spreads across the economy. Powell fielded questions about inflation from both Democrats and Republicans at a Senate Banking hearing. He appeared...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone's inflation spiral to continue but will the euro capitalize?

The euro went downhill lately as Europe became the epicenter of another pandemic wave, forcing several economies to return to lockdowns ahead of the holiday season. With new business containment measures rolling in, investors are wondering whether inflation will continue to escalate. On Tuesday, CPI inflation figures for November are expected to jump again for the fifth straight month, but with Covid making a fresh round, the euro will probably receive only a modest boost.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy