Hungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 40 bps to 2.9% at weekly tender

 7 days ago

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% on Thursday at its weekly tender, delivering the second increase in the depo rate in a week as it continues tightening policy to curb rising inflation risks.

Last week, the bank raised the rate on the one-week deposit facility by 70 basis points to 2.5% at the tender , where it normally announces the rate at 1050 GMT. The bank unexpectedly brought forward the announcement on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the National Bank of Hungary raised its main base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1% in a bid to curb inflation, and it said it was ready to raise the rate on one-week deposits above the base rate, which traders and analysts said could support the forint.

The bank has pledged to continue its monetary tightening as long as necessary and flagged a "more extensive and longer lasting" tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations.

"The one-week depo rate will exceed the level of the base rate as long as the commodity and financial market risks relevant to the inflation outlook prevail," a bank statement said, adding there was no time limit for this decision.

Traders and analysts said the deposit rate hike could support the forint, which hit new lows versus the euro earlier this week amid worries over the economic impacts of a new wave of COVID-19 cases and a strong dollar.

The forint firmed to 366.75 from around 367.10 to the euro immediately after the rate hike on Thursday, but had given back those gains to trade at 367.50 at 0856 GMT.

Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Mark Potter

Related
Reuters

Forint jumps to three-week high after Hungarian deposit rate hike

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-week high on Thursday after the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate, raising rates for the fifth time in under three weeks as it is battling rising inflation. The forint was 0.33% higher, trading at 361.35 per euro...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Russian central bank not expecting double-digit rates, says Nabiullina

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank does not expect its interest rates to reach double-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, ahead of a Dec. 17 rate-setting meeting at which the bank is widely expected to raise rates from 7.5%. In an interview at the Reuters Next conference, Nabiullina...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Allianz promises dividend increase of at least 5%

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year. "Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders," the Munich-based company said in an ad hoc...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases. The U.S. currency's...
BUSINESS
AFP

Brazil's economy enters recession

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production dropped, official data showed Thursday. In comparison to the same period a year ago, the economy grew four percent in the third quarter, said the IBGE. Agricultural production fell 8.0 percent, while manufacturing was flat and the services sector grew 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-Risk-on sentiment, Fed taper talk lift yields

(Updates yields) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed higher on Thursday as investors returned to riskier assets and Federal Reserve officials talked up a quicker end to the central bank's bond purchases. The benchmark 10-year yield, which had fallen to a session low of 1.409%, was last about a basis point higher at 1.4426%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 30-year yield was last 1.5 basis points lower at 1.7625%. Earlier in the session, it tumbled to its lowest level since January at 1.737%, benefiting from a flight-to-quality trade sparked by concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The two-year yield rose to a one-week high of 0.63%. It was last up 5.6 basis points at 0.6186%. Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, pointed to the rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 was up about 1.5%. "You've got a little bit of a movement back into risk assets, but more importantly you have Fed speakers on the tape reinforcing the faster taper message," he said. "Everyone in the market is reading tea leaves that a faster taper improves the odds, if not guarantees the odds, that we're going to see a first-half hike based on what we know now," Vogel added. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of March. He also said if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes. At another event, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it might be time to start crafting a plan for raising interest rates to address above-target inflation. A rates outlook released by BofA Global Research on Thursday pegged the 10-year yield at 1.75% in 2022's first quarter, rising to 2% in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, some Treasury bills due this month were trading at elevated yields on fears the U.S. government could run out of money in as soon as two weeks. On Friday, all eyes will be on the U.S. government's employment report. According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls probably increased by 550,000 jobs in November after rising 531,000 in October. The unemployment rate is forecast dipping to 4.5% from 4.6% in October. Ahead of the data, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 534,000 last month, while the Labor Department reported on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27. "With the ADP number, the claims number, the employment story seems to be intact and pretty solid, so (the jobs report) would have to be something that either is aggressively stronger or weaker to derail that narrative," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen. Yield curves flattened with the closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields at its narrowest in 11 months. It was last down 2.7 at 82.20 basis points. The five-year note and 30-year bond yield curve was last 4.90 basis points flatter at 55.40 basis points. The U.S. Treasury on Thursday announced auctions next week for $54 billion of three-year notes, $36 billion of 10-year notes, and $22 billion of 30-year bonds. December 2 Thursday 3:20PM New York / 2020 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.0925 0.0938 -0.010 Two-year note 99-196/256 0.6186 0.056 Three-year note 99-150/256 0.8925 0.056 Five-year note 100-54/256 1.2063 0.051 Seven-year note 100-196/256 1.3847 0.031 10-year note 99-96/256 1.4426 0.009 20-year bond 102-152/256 1.844 -0.007 30-year bond 102-156/256 1.7625 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -15.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Tom Westbrook and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Angus MacSwan, Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler)
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Hungary
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Hungary central bank to end bond purchases soon, governor says

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will phase out its 3.4 trillion forint($10.6 billion) quantitative easing programme soon, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday, adding that rate increases alone were not enough to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first European Union...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Bajaj Finance raises Fixed Deposit interest rates, offers up to 7.05 Percent

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased fixed deposit (FD) rates by 0.30 per cent for tenors between 24 and 60 months. Investors can now get up to 7.05 per cent interest rate on all deposits up...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

BNP Paribas forecasts S&P 500 at 5,100 by year-end 2022

Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said Tuesday he expects the S&P 500 to reach 5,100 by the end of 2022, up about 11% above its current level of 4,600, despite jitters around the omicron variant. The firm expects corporations to generate profit growth that exceeds current Wall Street consensus expectations. BNP also sees a lower likelihood of corporate tax increases next year. Big picture risks for 2022 such as supply disruptions, higher oil prices and interest rate hikes by the Fed are all "digestible" by the market. BNP chief global economist Luigi Speranza said his central bank policy outlook over the next twelve months differs considerably across potential scenarios for the impact of omicron, but "in the short term we think higher uncertainty favors a more cautious approach" by the Fed and others.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

South Korea: BoK raised rates by 25 bps – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the latest monetary policy meeting by the Bank of Korea (BoK). “As widely expected, the Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark base rate by 25 bps to 1.00% on Thursday (25 Nov). This is the second rate increase following an earlier move in August, driven by concerns over financial imbalances and higher inflation. However, the rate decision was not unanimous with one member (out of seven) voting to hold interest rate.”
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Pressure Mounting on Central Banks

For months now the main topic of conversation in the markets has been inflation. Is there too much of it, is it here to stay, and are monetary policymakers actually going to do something about it? Of all the risks facing the global economy and the markets this winter, that had risen to the top of the list. Until now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Bank of Korea Raises Rates Again, Sees Faster Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea raised interest rates for the second time since August as it tries to avert asset bubbles and prevent inflation from escalating further. The central bank’s decision Thursday to lift the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1% was expected by all 19 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. In a statement following the announcement, the BOK revised up its inflation outlook to 2.3% for this year and 2% for 2022, suggesting it sees price gains exceeding, or hovering around, its target through next year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

