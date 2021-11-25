ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro zone bond yields dip, focus on ECB

By Yoruk Bahceli
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as investors kept their focus on messaging from the European Central Bank.

The bloc's bond yields had risen sharply this week as investors ramped up their bets on an ECB rate hike by the end of next year on Tuesday. Several policymakers drew increasing attention to upside inflationary risks. read more

Trading thinned on Thursday as U.S. traders were out for the Thanksgiving holiday and bond yields dipped.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 2.5 basis points at -0.24% by 1619 GMT after rising 12 basis points over the previous three sessions.

Italy's 10-year yield was down 1 basis points at 1.07%.

The focus was on the ECB, which published the accounts of its October meeting, which had caused turmoil in the markets as President Christine Lagarde was not seen as pushing back enough on money market bets on 20 basis points of rate hikes from the bank by the end of next year.

Policymakers may not have all the data they need in December to take a firm view on the inflation path and must keep policy options open beyond what is likely to be a crucial meeting, the accounts showed.

With messaging similar to what ECB policymakers have said in recent sessions regarding inflation, the minutes had little impact on the market.

"There is a case to be made for future central bank communication having less market-moving potential," ING analysts told clients.

After the recent flurry of speeches and interviews, it is likely that officials have already shared all the nuggets of wisdom they intended to ahead of the mid-December 'triple witching' Fed/BoE/ECB meetings," they added.

Elsewhere, headlines centred on Germany's next government, which is working on a 2021 supplementary budget to pump more than 50 billion euros into its climate fund to speed up the transition towards a green economy.

In the primary market, Italy raised 3.25 billion euros from the auction of a two-year bond and a 10-year inflation-linked bond

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Inflation, pandemic wave hitting euro zone recovery at early stage: ECB’s Panetta

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone’s recovery from a pandemic shock is still incomplete and the recent inflation shock along with a new pandemic wave are endangering the rebound, European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Thursday. “The inflationary spike stemming from global supply shocks and the resurgence in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Brazil's economy enters recession

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production dropped, official data showed Thursday. In comparison to the same period a year ago, the economy grew four percent in the third quarter, said the IBGE. Agricultural production fell 8.0 percent, while manufacturing was flat and the services sector grew 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY
Reuters

RBA to start tightening in early 2023: Reuters poll

BENGALURU, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to raise interest rates in early 2023, and possibly sooner, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who brought forward their rate hike expectations for the second straight month. Against a backdrop of rising inflation in Australia...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

China's Nov services activity expands at slower clip - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Activity in China’s services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 in November from 53.8 in October, but remained...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar has the interest rate edge to rule for now: Reuters poll

BENGALURU, DEC 3 (Reuters) - Interest rate differentials will dominate sentiment in forex markets over the next three months, a Reuters poll of FX analysts found, placing the U.S. dollar in a unique position to extend its outperformance against its peers. The dollar index, up nearly 7% for the year...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slide on Omicron, U.S. jobs data jitters

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares slid on Friday as caution crept in after local coronavirus numbers rose to a new high this week while investors stayed away from big bets ahead of U.S payrolls data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked higher on Friday amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron's impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Scientists in South...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Ecb#On Germany#The European Central Bank#Fed Boe Ecb
Reuters

Global stocks wobble as Didi delisting revives U.S.-China worries

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries. S&P 500 futures fell about 0.5%....
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Euro zone yields tick up after Fed's Powell flags quicker taper

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields ticked up from two-month lows on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said inflation was here to stay and indicated a quicker taper of bond purchases despite worries around the new Omicron coronavirus variant. In the euro zone, a survey...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

ECB governors mull delaying call on future bond buys as outlook murky

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB’s stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by a new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures, sources said. The ECB’s Governing Council will meet on Dec. 16 to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Gold gains on subdued bond yields, growth concerns

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, as softer bond yields and uncertainty about economic growth due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus lifted its appeal. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,778.56 per ounce by 0840 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,780.60. Gold fell to a one-month...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
kdal610.com

ECB to continue bond buying throughout 2022 – report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to keep buying bonds through next year to boost the bloc’s economy but 2023 is less clear, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told French newspaper Les Echos on Tuesday. The comments indicate that no rate rise will come next year...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Yields, Euro Stoxx 50 Futures tumble as Omicron risks escalate

US 10-year Treasury yields renew three-week low, Euro Stoxx 50 Futures slump 2.5%. Moderna Chief renews concerns over global vaccines’ inabilities to tame South African covid variant, Fed funds rally. Fed’s Powell, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed for fresh impulse. Market’s cautious optimism for the South African coronavirus variant turned...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Relationship Between Bond Yields, Interest Rates, and Inflation

Recently, bond yields rose when President Biden nominated Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Reserve chairman. Investors think that the Fed will be more aggressive on inflation under Powell. This would imply higher interest rates to control inflation. Since bond yields have a great bearing on the prices and performance of other assets like stocks, cryptocurrencies, and gold, it's important to understand what bond yields are and how they're determined.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Why junk bond yields are not so absurd

The European Central Bank is worried about low-quality credit — it thinks there is too much sloshing around. In its financial stability review, from earlier this month, the bank writes that: “Signs of exuberance are increasingly visible in some financial market segments as real yields fall and the search for yield continues. Real yields fell to all-time lows amid indications of a moderating pace of the economic recovery and increased inflationary pressures, incentivising risk-taking in financial markets. Issuance activity in high-yield corporate credit markets has reached new highs in 2021. Despite large issuance volumes, spreads remain at record lows, pointing to strong investor appetite for risky assets.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy