Public Safety

Lifting obstacles: France helps women report abuse to police

By MASHA MACPHERSON, SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report...

BBC

Domestic abuse: Rise in reports to West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has said it has seen a big increase in reports of domestic violence. The force, the second largest in England, said it received 40,646 reports between April and October this year. That represents a 75% increase on the same period pre-Covid, it said, and means an average...
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Hawaii Today

Marchers across France decry violence against women

PARIS — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Croatia police say German reporter helped migrants cross

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say that a German reporter was briefly detained and fined for illegally entering the country from Bosnia with a group of migrants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Norway reports omicron cases linked to company party

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least 50 people in and around Norway's capital have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant, and the cases are connected to a Norwegian company's Christmas party in an Oslo restaurant, officials said Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Domestic Violence#Police Stations#Ap
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country's capital, a new Amnesty International report says, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report released early Wednesday, based on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Carrie Wynn

Abusive Relationships Trap Women

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.
The Independent

How women can spot the signs of economic abuse

One in six UK women say they have experienced economic abuse from a family member or partner, yet it is still not widely understood, experts warn as a new campaign attempts to highlight the most vulnerable points in people’s lives.Currently, a lack of understanding among the wider population means many victims don’t recognise the early signs of controlling behaviour and friends and family members don’t know how to help.This is despite the fact that economic abuse has now been formally recognised and defined in the Domestic Abuse Act, passed in April.A new guide, “Controlling Your Financial Future – 6 Moments...
EDUCATION
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

France, UK seek help with migrants

CALAIS, France – Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27. What Devos found was gruesome....
POLITICS
Public Safety
Times Daily

Live updates: California reports 2nd omicron case in 2 days

LOS ANGELES — California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times Daily

Starbucks fights expanding unionization effort at its stores

Starbucks is fighting an expanded effort to unionize its stores, even as a union vote proceeds at three of the coffee-chain's locations in Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Johnson City Press

Resources are available for abuse victims

The Christmas season is supposed to be a time for families to gather in joy and fellowship. Unfortunately, the holidays will also bring violence to some American homes. Law enforcement agencies will see a dramatic increase in the number of domestic assault cases between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which means victims will be seeking the help of local domestic violence shelters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico's conditions for resuming it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times Daily

Variants, boosters turn rich-poor vaccine gap into chasm

PARIS (AP) — The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines fairly already scaled back its pledge to the world's poor once. Now, to meet even that limited promise, COVAX would have to deliver more than a million doses every hour until the end of the year in some of the world's most challenging places.
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been "beaten to a bloody pulp" when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. "I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH

