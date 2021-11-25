ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

By OLEG CETINIC, JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALAIS, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron appealed Thursday to neighboring European countries to do more to stop illegal migration into France after at least 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel. Macron said that when migrants arrive on French shores with hopes of heading to...

