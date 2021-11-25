Cranberry supervisors handle some routine business

WASHINGTON – Democrats and Republicans alike told Fox News that the Supreme Court should not have the final say when it comes to abortion access. "The state of Mississippi has really certainly led a courageous fight in order to make sure that these are decided on the state level, that this kind of thing is decided by elected officials, not the Supreme Court," Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Minnesota Republican, told Fox News.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO