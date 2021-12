From Namsan Tower to the traditional hanok villages, Seoul has tons to offer when it comes to sightseeing. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of busy city life or the serene historical palaces, there's no shortage of amazing sites to see. Full of rich culture and years of intriguing history, the country has plenty to offer travelers who are experiencing it for the first time. Unfortunately, it's been hard to travel given the pandemic, but that doesn't mean we can't look back fondly at our prior experiences and exciting memories! With just a simple picture, foreigners around the world who have experienced Seoul can enter to win some awesome prizes just by sharing their memories!

