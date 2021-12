GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Food banks are looking for more donations to feed families during the holidays this year as the need for food is twice what it was before the pandemic. A freezer at the Orange County Food Bank should be stacked with chicken, lunchmeats and cheese but because of a lack of availability, it was empty Monday afternoon. A freezer sits empty at the Orange County Food Bank as the need for donations grows. (credit: CBSLA) Each month, nearly half a million people receive food from the non-profit. like this Stanton woman putting boxes into her car. “I just simply have too...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO