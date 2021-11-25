ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Legacies - Episode 4.09 - I Can’t Be The One To Stop You - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 6.04 - The Witching Hour(s) - Press Release

SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE — As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years. Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka). Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#604). Original airdate 12/7/2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.04 - Armageddon, Part 4 - Press Release

Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau).
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.06 - Douglas Fir - Press Release

MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206). Original airdate 12/9/21. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Nancy Drew - Episode 3.09 - The Voices In The Frost - Press Release

SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#309). Original airdate 12/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Howard
Person
Kaylee Bryant
Person
Danielle Rose Russell
Person
Matthew Davis
Person
Jenny Boyd
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 4.09 - Breakdown - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Rookie: Breakdown (12/12) “Breakdown” – Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.07 - Keep the Faith - Press Release

HONDO RETURNS AS LEADER, AND THE TEAM IS PULLED INTO A DANGEROUS CASE INVOLVING A LARGE STOCKPILE OF CASH AND THE RUSSIAN MOB, ON “S.W.A.T.,” FRIDAY, DEC. 3. “Keep the Faith” – When Hondo returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob. Also, Daniel Sr. opens up to Hondo about a painful time in his past, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.08 - The Kaminski Experiment - Press Release

RUN - Logan's (Cory Jeacoma) adjustment to Shanice's (Brittany Adebumola) return has been harder than he let on, meanwhile, Rev (Derrick A. King) is beginning to see the light. Mildred (Autumn Best) lets her emotions get the better of her, possibly endangering the rest of the 4400. The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson and AMARR. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Taylor Townsend (#108). Original airdate 12/13/2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.09 - Welcome To The Splurge - Press Release

CALVIN SPLURGES ON A PRICEY NEW JACKET, AND DAVE AND GEMMA WORRY THEIR FRIENDS’ DAUGHTER IS A BAD INFLUENCE ON GROVER, ON “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, DEC. 6. “Welcome to the Splurge” – Calvin decides to splurge on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house. Also, Dave and Gemma worry their new friends’ daughter is a bad influence on Grover, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 6 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacies#Cat And Mouse#The Salvatore School
spoilertv.com

Hightown - Episode 2.10 - Fool Me Twice - Press Release

EPISODE 210 - “FOOL ME TWICE”. The whole “Great White” operation is cracked open, but a few mysteries remain. Ray’s plan to get his job back has a complicated ending. Jackie goes from feeling like a hero after an important discovery to the zero who let something critical get away.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.09 - The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian - Press Release

“The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian” – Sheldon gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think. Also, George Sr. plays handyman at Brenda Sparks’ house, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 9. (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 5.01 - 5.02 - Press Releases

WINTER WONDERLAND – Fallout from Blake’s (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign. In his hour of need, Liam (Adam Huber) turns to Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown). As Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) remains in jail and proclaims her innocence, Amanda (Eliza Bennett) sets out to see who might be responsible for the murder. Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to be suspicious of Amanda, and the feeling is reciprocated. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) starts to heal. Dominique (Michael Michele) still doesn’t believe everything Jeff said when he was sick but Culhane (Robert C. Riley) believes there may be some truth to Jeff’s suspicions. The episode was written by Christopher Fife and directed by Michael Allowitz (#501). Original airdate 12/20/2021.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legacies Recap: 'Stefan and Damon' Help Lizzie Take a Stand Against Hope

The Super Squad’s ongoing attempt to restore Hope’s humanity got real on Thursday’s Legacies — as in, reality TV. Doing her best Simon Cowell impression, Hope served as the brutally honest judge of Salvatore Idol, a talent competition MG organized to get through to her. Unfortunately, just like the countless votes I placed for Katharine McPhee back in the day, the group’s efforts were for naught. Hope picked apart each contestant one by one — including poor Pedro, whose drawing of Hope was met with the suggestion that he have his fingers cut off. Not even Cleo, who disguised herself as Landon...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.08 - Reality Check - Press Release

DANNY PARTNERS WITH ANTHONY TO SOLVE A DOUBLE HOMICIDE WHEN ANTHONY’S SHADY COUSIN PROVES TO HAVE GANG TIES TO THE CRIME, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY DEC. 3. “Reality Check” – Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.07 - When Worlds Collide - Press Release

MCCALL, HARRY AND MEL HELP BISHOP WHEN A TERRORIST FROM HIS PAST UNCOVERS THE IDENTITY OF HIS ADULT SON, WHOM BISHOP HAS KEPT SECRET TO SAFEGUARD HIM, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, NOV. 28. “When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.08 - Snowed In - Press Release

BULL NEEDS A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE WHEN HE TAKES ON A SPORTS AGENCY’S YOUNG ASSISTANT CHARGED WITH PROVIDING A STAR CLIENT LETHAL DRUGS, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9. “Snowed In” – Bull needs a Christmas miracle when he takes on a sports agency’s young assistant charged with providing a star client lethal drugs, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Dexter: New Blood - H Is for Hero - Review: Taking Shape

"He wanted to know what it felt like." Okay, now we're talking, this feels like we're getting to the point of this season, I did not expect Harrison to be so arrogant to pull something like this so soon but it's not completely off, especially since he's a teenager, I did love the speech, it feels like he's playing the game to get even closer to Audrey and not for the popularity alone. I'm really interested in seeing the moment when Dexter and Harrison are both really honest with each other.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.08 - God's Plan - Press Release

“God’s Plan” – When tragedy strikes the group, the ladies take a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of their friendship in the early ‘90s when a young Brianna, Naomi and Jill first met. Inseparable and determined to make their musical dreams a reality, the girls recognize their common goal of solidifying the decades-long bond that carries through to present-day on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.09 - Impostor - Press Release

THE NCIS TEAM INVESTIGATES A COLD CASE INVOLVING WWII-ERA BONES ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PEARL HARBOR BOMBINGS, AND ARE SHOCKED TO LEARN THEY BELONG TO A SURVIVOR OF THE ATTACK, ON "NCIS: HAWAI`I," MONDAY, DEC. 6. "Impostor" - The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones...
HAWAII STATE
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.07 - Lost Soldier Down - Press Release

NCIS INVESTIGATES THE APPARENT SUICIDE OF A NAVY INTELLIGENCE OFFICER WHO LEAPT TO HIS DEATH AFTER TAKING LSD, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, JAN. 2. “Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy