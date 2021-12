In the March 7, 2018, edition of the devotional guide, Our Daily Bread, Cindy Hess Kasper described the routine she and granddaughter Allyssa go through each time they say goodbye. They wrap their arms around each other and wail. The grandmother and granddaughter sob dramatically for 15 to 20 seconds before casually saying, “See ya.” Kasper acknowledges it is all a little silly because they expect to see one another again soon. However, it is meaningful because it has become a ritual which communicates their love for one another.

