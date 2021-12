Forza Horizon 5 is a brilliant game. Surely everyone knows that by now. But what makes it even better is playing it with your friends. Letting you loose in a stunning recreation of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 is filled with races to complete and activities to engage in. Though just driving around is also a great deal of fun. You could say that it’s made with multiplayer in mind, given that you can see the ghosts of other players driving around and can challenge them at will. And so that makes playing the game in co-op with your friends make even more sense.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO