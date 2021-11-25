ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian Markets A Mixed Bag

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

The buy-the-dippers couldn’t help themselves on Wall Street overnight as both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shrugged of inflationary data retraced some of their losses overnight, helped by a retracement low in 30-year yields, flattening the yield curve. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% while the Nasdaq finished 0.44% higher. The Dow...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Rose Sharply From 128

Dow (34022.04, -461.68, -1.34%) has fallen sharply again. The index has strong support at 34000 which can hold for now and produce a bounce towards 34500\35000. Failure to bounce from 34000 can drag the index down towards 33000. DAX (15472.67, +372.54, +2.47%) has risen sharply after seeing a low of...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

European Open: Lira Today, ErdoGONE Tomorrow

Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -10.7 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 7,225.20. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 125.32 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 27,807.70. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has risen by 15.86 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 23,674.78. China’s A50 Index has risen...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Asian Open Omicron Spreads To Its 29th Country

A fully vaccinated traveller returning from South Africa to the US tested positive upon arrival to the states, just hours after airlines were told to provide names of passengers from southern Africa who had known Omicron outbreaks. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the variant has now spread to 29 countries.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Asian Markets#European Markets#The Dow Jones#Dow#S P#Kospi#The Shanghai Composite#Csi#The Hang Seng#Asean#Neer#Mas#Australian
actionforex.com

The US Stock Indices Continue To Fall Amid Omicron Uncertainty

The US stock indices are negative again as the first Omicron case in the US caused more uncertainty. Although the potential appearance of Omiсron in the United States was expected, the official announcement was enough to send the market into a decline, which had previously been quite positive. Overall, investor sentiment was dampened by new concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and statements by Jerome Powell that the Fed was ready to accelerate the process of reducing the stimulation program. It could mean interest rates hikes sooner than expected. The Dow Jones (US30) decreased by 1.34% by market close, the S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 1.18%, the Nasdaq (US100) lost 1.83%.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Omicron Variant Continues to Cast a Shadow Over Markets

The US dollar was trading without a clear direction on Thursday, as the markets continue to digest Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish shift and recent Omicron variant developments. Further hawkish remarks from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who is an FOMC voter next year, were unable to boost the dollar.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
actionforex.com

Asian Equities Are Trading Mixed To Modestly Higher

Activity data recently often were second tier for trading. The focus was on inflation. Even so, divergence between Europe and the US yesterday was striking. German Ifo confidence painted a less upbeat picture on the outlook for Europe’s largest economy as businesses turn more cautious both on current assessment and on expectations. The new corona wave complicates a recovery that was already hampered by supply issues, especially for services. US data held up much better. US jobless claims (199 000 from 270 000) dropped to the lowest since 1969. Even if statistical issues were at work, it suggests ongoing improvement in the labour market. A smaller than expected trade deficit supports Q4 GDP growth. Durable goods orders were more mixed, but October spending and income data also suggested a solid start to Q4 even as prices accelerated further (core PCE deflator 4.1%, headline 5.0%). The minutes of the US early November Fed meeting confirmed recent Fed speak. Several Fed members were open to a faster reduction of asset purchases and earlier rate hikes if inflation continued to run higher. A curve flattening trend was already in place before the publication of the minutes. The 2-y yield touched a post-covid top at 0.65%. In a daily perspective, the 2-y rose +2.6 bps but LT yields turned south with the 10-y and 30-y declining 3.1 bps & 6.3 bps respectively! European bonds entered calmer waters after recent corona-related swings. German yields changed less than 1.5 bps across the curve. The script for the dollar and especially for EUR/USD didn’t change. DXY came within reach of the 97 mark. USD/JPY tested the March 2017 top (115.51). EUR/USD filled bids below 1.12. European equities closed mixed. The release of strategic reserves by the US and other countries didn’t impress markets. Brent Oli returned north of $52 p/b.
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower. Tokyo was closed Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai edged higher. Market players appeared to be relieved to learn that President Joe Biden will nominate Jerome Powell for a...
STOCKS
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Asian shares mixed after China warning on risks, stagflation

Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week mostly lower on Wall Street, despite the Nasdaq's first close above 16,000. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., Europe and some other regions is weighing on investor sentiment. Comments by advisers to the Chinese central bank about risks of “stagflation,” meanwhile, have reinforced concerns about inflationary pressures.
WORLD
Entrepreneur

How Low Will Stocks Go?

Just as we were celebrating new highs stocks (SPY) got set back in a big way by the news of the Omicron variant. No doubt we are all contemplating how low stocks can go on this news and what is the best trading plan for the days and weeks ahead. That is the focus of this week’s market commentary below.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Manages An Uneven Rally

The US dollar staged an uneven rally overnight, recouping some losses in the EM space as the Turkish lira had another horrific session, and maintaining downward pressure on the euro and Commonwealth currencies while losing versus fellow havens, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The British Pound, Canadian, Australian...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Commodity Currencies Turning Softer, But Traders Are Still Holding Their Bets

Commodity currencies are turning weaker again in otherwise range trading markets. As for today, European majors are the stronger ones, as lead by Sterling. But there is no clear sign of follow through movements. Omicron seems to have slipped to the backstage. Traders are probably looking through to tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report to gauge how Fed would quicken its tapering.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy