Asian Markets A Mixed Bag

Activity data recently often were second tier for trading. The focus was on inflation. Even so, divergence between Europe and the US yesterday was striking. German Ifo confidence painted a less upbeat picture on the outlook for Europe’s largest economy as businesses turn more cautious both on current assessment and on expectations. The new corona wave complicates a recovery that was already hampered by supply issues, especially for services. US data held up much better. US jobless claims (199 000 from 270 000) dropped to the lowest since 1969. Even if statistical issues were at work, it suggests ongoing improvement in the labour market. A smaller than expected trade deficit supports Q4 GDP growth. Durable goods orders were more mixed, but October spending and income data also suggested a solid start to Q4 even as prices accelerated further (core PCE deflator 4.1%, headline 5.0%). The minutes of the US early November Fed meeting confirmed recent Fed speak. Several Fed members were open to a faster reduction of asset purchases and earlier rate hikes if inflation continued to run higher. A curve flattening trend was already in place before the publication of the minutes. The 2-y yield touched a post-covid top at 0.65%. In a daily perspective, the 2-y rose +2.6 bps but LT yields turned south with the 10-y and 30-y declining 3.1 bps & 6.3 bps respectively! European bonds entered calmer waters after recent corona-related swings. German yields changed less than 1.5 bps across the curve. The script for the dollar and especially for EUR/USD didn’t change. DXY came within reach of the 97 mark. USD/JPY tested the March 2017 top (115.51). EUR/USD filled bids below 1.12. European equities closed mixed. The release of strategic reserves by the US and other countries didn’t impress markets. Brent Oli returned north of $52 p/b.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO