Crude Oil Defies STR Release As Opec Weighs Change Of Policy

The USD tended to remain rather stable against a number of its counterparts yet the alarm is ringing as the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in the US. On the other hand Gold’s price seemed to gain yesterday yet relented any gains made and moved lower during today’s Asian session while US stockmarkets moved considerably lower due to the uncertainty posed by the pandemic. Fundamentals are still to play a key role for the market’s mood yet focus may start shifting towards the US employment market as the US employment report for November is due out tomorrow and today we highlight the release of the weekly US initial jobless claims which is also expected to rise after last week’s record low (since 1969) and if so could weaken the USD. On the monetary front we note the planned speeches of Atlanta Fed President Bostic (twice), Fed Board Governor Quarles, San Francisco Fed President Daly and Richmond Fed President Barkin. USD/JPY seems to have some bearish tendencies as it tests the 112.75 (S1) support line. For the time being though we maintain a bias for a sideways motion and for it to change in favour of a bearish outlook we would require a clear breaking of the 112.75 (S1) line. Please note that the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart is between the reading of 50 and 30 implying a slight advantage for the bears. Should the bears actually take charge of the pair’s direction we may see it breaking the 112.75 (S1) support line and aim for the 112.10 (S2) level. Should the bulls take over, we may see the pair aiming if not breaking the 113.70 (R1) resistance line.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO