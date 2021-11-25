ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Defies STR Release As Opec Weighs Change Of Policy

Cover picture for the articleThe price of crude oil was little changed as the market continued reflecting on the coordinated release of strategic reserves (STR). The market believes that the release of these reserves will not push prices lower since it was smaller than expected. Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, top OPEC+ members...

OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
101.9 KELO-FM

OPEC+ weighs output policy as Omicron fears hammer prices

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC and its allies will decide on Thursday whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid big gyrations in crude prices, a U.S. release from oil reserves and fears over the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent oil prices tumbled to around $70 a...
actionforex.com

US Oil Tests Major Demand Zone

WTI crude inches higher as OPEC+ discuss whether to let additional output flow as previously planned. The price is hovering above a major demand zone between 62.00 and 64.00. A bullish RSI divergence indicates that the selling pressure might have eased. A rally above 71.20 could force the short side to cover and bring in more buying momentum. Then 76.00 would be the next hurdle before a full-blown recovery.
StreetInsider.com

Oil little changed as OPEC+ sticks to regular output increase

(Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed, giving up most of their gains in volatile trading, as OPEC+ stuck to its policy of incrementally boosting output and the market considered the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures were 29 cents, or 0.4%, higher at $69.19 a barrel by...
actionforex.com

USD Remains Stable As Omicron Reaches US

The USD tended to remain rather stable against a number of its counterparts yet the alarm is ringing as the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in the US. On the other hand Gold’s price seemed to gain yesterday yet relented any gains made and moved lower during today’s Asian session while US stockmarkets moved considerably lower due to the uncertainty posed by the pandemic. Fundamentals are still to play a key role for the market’s mood yet focus may start shifting towards the US employment market as the US employment report for November is due out tomorrow and today we highlight the release of the weekly US initial jobless claims which is also expected to rise after last week’s record low (since 1969) and if so could weaken the USD. On the monetary front we note the planned speeches of Atlanta Fed President Bostic (twice), Fed Board Governor Quarles, San Francisco Fed President Daly and Richmond Fed President Barkin. USD/JPY seems to have some bearish tendencies as it tests the 112.75 (S1) support line. For the time being though we maintain a bias for a sideways motion and for it to change in favour of a bearish outlook we would require a clear breaking of the 112.75 (S1) line. Please note that the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart is between the reading of 50 and 30 implying a slight advantage for the bears. Should the bears actually take charge of the pair’s direction we may see it breaking the 112.75 (S1) support line and aim for the 112.10 (S2) level. Should the bulls take over, we may see the pair aiming if not breaking the 113.70 (R1) resistance line.
actionforex.com

The US Stock Indices Continue To Fall Amid Omicron Uncertainty

The US stock indices are negative again as the first Omicron case in the US caused more uncertainty. Although the potential appearance of Omiсron in the United States was expected, the official announcement was enough to send the market into a decline, which had previously been quite positive. Overall, investor sentiment was dampened by new concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and statements by Jerome Powell that the Fed was ready to accelerate the process of reducing the stimulation program. It could mean interest rates hikes sooner than expected. The Dow Jones (US30) decreased by 1.34% by market close, the S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 1.18%, the Nasdaq (US100) lost 1.83%.
actionforex.com

WTI Oil Futures Aim For Recovery After Sharp Sell-Off

WTI oil futures (January 2022 delivery) faced the largest monthly decline since the start of the pandemic in November, with the price plunging well below its simple moving averages (SMAs) to meet support around a four-month low of 64.42 last week. Despite a bearish start to the new month, oil...
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook Turns to OPEC+ Meeting as Omicron Variant Threatens Demand

The first case of the emerging Omicron Covid-19 variant in the United States comes at a time when the Federal Reserve is contemplating speeding up the pace of tapering its balance sheet. This follows the central bank retiring the term ‘transitory’ from its inflation view. This is not a great combination for risk appetite, and the threat of more volatility leaves WTI vulnerable in the near term.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
investing.com

Crude Oil Weakens; OPEC+ May Stick to Planned Output Increase

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday following a report that OPEC and its allies have decided to release more oil into the market as previously agreed, despite the uncertainty caused by the new Covid variant. By 9:25 AM ET (1425 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.3% lower at $64.06 a...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Crude oil inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 900,000 barrels for the week to November 26. Fuel inventories, however, added a substantial amount. At 433.1 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories in the United States remain below the five-year seasonal average.
