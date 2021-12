The NASDAQ 100 exploded to the upside on Monday, wiping out all of the losses from Friday in a very thin environment during that session. Keep in mind that the market had very few participants during the day on Friday, as it was the day after Thanksgiving and the actual index itself was only open for about half the day. Because of this, a reaction to the noise coming out of South Africa and the variation of the coronavirus was overextended. With that in mind, it makes sense that the market overreached.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO