ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Silence Of The Turkeys

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Even Hannibal Lecter would be “cutting back” at Thanksgiving this year, with the American Farm Bureau Federation calculating that the average components of Thanksgiving dinner are 15% higher this year than 2020. As Americans head of to a price inflated helping of turkey, cranberry sauce and something called a green bean...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

The US Stock Indices Continue To Fall Amid Omicron Uncertainty

The US stock indices are negative again as the first Omicron case in the US caused more uncertainty. Although the potential appearance of Omiсron in the United States was expected, the official announcement was enough to send the market into a decline, which had previously been quite positive. Overall, investor sentiment was dampened by new concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and statements by Jerome Powell that the Fed was ready to accelerate the process of reducing the stimulation program. It could mean interest rates hikes sooner than expected. The Dow Jones (US30) decreased by 1.34% by market close, the S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 1.18%, the Nasdaq (US100) lost 1.83%.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Bond Yield Inching Higher Following Fed’s Transitory U-Turn

Transitory u-turn on inflation by Powell; increased concerns over inflation risks going forward; appeared to dismiss concerns about the new omicron Covid-19 variant. Major European PMI Manufacturing readings remain former in expansion territory (Beats: France, Italy; Misses: Euro Zone, Germany, Spain, UK). Turkish Lira currency appreciated over 7% after CBRT...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
actionforex.com

Fed Chair Powell’s U-Turn On Inflation Is The Obvious Driver

European stocks recovered in absence of any Omicron-related headlines. Main equity indices gained up to nearly 3% for the EuroStoxx50 in a calm European trading session. Core bonds and EUR/USD treaded water. Dynamics again changed during US dealings. A strong November US ADP employment report (534k) and manufacturing ISM (61.1 from 60.8) provided more evidence of better-than-expected Q4 growth momentum, but was still ignored. Risk sentiment dwindled once the US (and the UK and Switzerland and Brazil…) reported its first Omicron case. Main US equity indices turned intraday gains of around +2% into losses of a similar magnitude. Deteriorating risk sentiment coincided with a recovery in core bonds while EUR/USD no longer profited from those market settings. The pair closed the day near opening levels around 1.1330. US Treasuries outperformed German Bunds. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields shedding 1.4 bps (2-yr) to 5.2 bps (30-yr). Underlying dynamics for a second session show inflation expectations falling faster than the recovery in real yields. Fed Chair Powell’s U-turn on inflation is the obvious driver. These dynamics will probably start benefiting the dollar if continued. In nominal terms, the US 10-yr yield tested November low at 1.41% while the 30-yr yield closed below the lower bound of the sideways trading channel in place since July (1.78%). It temporary traded at the lowest level since January. The German yield curve bear flattened with yields rising by 0.5 bps (10-yr) to 2.4 bps (2-yr). (US) market moves after the European bell obviously suggest a softer equity and yield opening this morning.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Most analysts and policy makers apparently maintain the working hypothesis that the impact of the new corona waves/the Omicron variant on global growth will be muted, at least manageable. However, global investors, and in particular European ones, for now still keep some ‘better safe than sorry attitude’. The Fed at the same time turning its focus to re-anchoring inflation (expectations) rather than support growth or employment only complicates the story for risk assets. In a session deprived of key economic data, both in the US and EMU, the way south still was the path or least resistance for equities. European indices still had some negative catching-up to do after yesterday’s late-session setback in the US. Losses are substantial with the likes of the EuroStoxx 50 losing up to 2.0%. US indices went from a flat opening to gains of 1.4% (DJI). In fixed income, US and European markets take a completely different path. The US curve continues its bear flattening trend as markets further adapt the new guidance from Fed Chair Powell and Loretta Mester, highlighting rising chances for a rate lift-off already in spring of next year. US jobless claims only give a very fragmented insight on US labour market developments. Still at 220k, this week’s report again printed better than expected. US yields are rising between 4 bpn (2-y) and unchanged (30-y). The picture for the US 10-y yield remains ‘fragile’, but for now the 1.40/41% support area survives. The bottoming out process in US real yields also continues (10-y -1.02%). Yields currently ease off the intraday ‘highs’ on headlines that Russia is proposing a OPEC+ production hike. In volatile trading, the Brent oil price currently trades near $67 p/b, dampening inflation expectations. Contrary to the US, German/European yields are giving up some key support levels, with the German 10-y yield smashing below the key -0.35% support (currently -0.39%). European governments, including Germany, taking additional Covid containment measures, clearly is seen as complicating any ECB steps to join the Fed’s anti-inflationary approach. German yields are declining between 3.3 bps (2-y) and 5 bps (5 & 10-y). Despite the European risk-off, intra-EMU spreads even show a modest narrowing, probably betting that ECB support might be withdrawn slower than expected.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

CAD Calm as Markets Look for Cues

The Canadian dollar is showing limited movement in the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2822, up 0.08% on the day. The Canadian dollar is reeling after a dismal month of November. USD/CAD rose 3.22%, making it the worst month for the Canadian dollar since March 2020, when Covid-19 first appeared and sent the Canadian dollar tumbling. Earlier this week, USD/CAD broke above the 1.28 line for the first time since September. With investors jittery over the Omicron variant and a potential new wave of Covid, and Fed Chair Powell taking a hawkish pivot, the Canadian dollar could face some significant headwinds.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Risk-Off In Stocks Flows Into Safe Haven Currencies

There has been quite a bit of volatility in the stocks since the S&P 500 made new all-time highs of 4744.6 on the day of the release of the Core PCE Price Index for October last week, which was 4.1% YoY vs 3.7% YoY in September. Add to that, Omicron, a hawkish Fed Chairman, and the first cases of Omicron in the US, and stock markets are a bit worried. And rightly so! What are the 2 main reasons stocks have been going bid since the start of the pandemic: Stimulus and control of the coronavirus. Well, Powell told us on Tuesday that they will discuss increasing the pace of tapering when the FOMC meets on December 15th and 16th, and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has surfaced in nearly 20 countries so far, including the US, UK, parts of Europe, and Australia. So, stocks are concerned!
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#South China#Economy#Turkey#Inflation#Americans#Boeing#Fed#German#Ecb#Fomc#Nasdaq#Turkish
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Manages An Uneven Rally

The US dollar staged an uneven rally overnight, recouping some losses in the EM space as the Turkish lira had another horrific session, and maintaining downward pressure on the euro and Commonwealth currencies while losing versus fellow havens, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The British Pound, Canadian, Australian...
CURRENCIES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Singapore
Country
China
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy