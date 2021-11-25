The Silence Of The Turkeys

Most analysts and policy makers apparently maintain the working hypothesis that the impact of the new corona waves/the Omicron variant on global growth will be muted, at least manageable. However, global investors, and in particular European ones, for now still keep some ‘better safe than sorry attitude’. The Fed at the same time turning its focus to re-anchoring inflation (expectations) rather than support growth or employment only complicates the story for risk assets. In a session deprived of key economic data, both in the US and EMU, the way south still was the path or least resistance for equities. European indices still had some negative catching-up to do after yesterday’s late-session setback in the US. Losses are substantial with the likes of the EuroStoxx 50 losing up to 2.0%. US indices went from a flat opening to gains of 1.4% (DJI). In fixed income, US and European markets take a completely different path. The US curve continues its bear flattening trend as markets further adapt the new guidance from Fed Chair Powell and Loretta Mester, highlighting rising chances for a rate lift-off already in spring of next year. US jobless claims only give a very fragmented insight on US labour market developments. Still at 220k, this week’s report again printed better than expected. US yields are rising between 4 bpn (2-y) and unchanged (30-y). The picture for the US 10-y yield remains ‘fragile’, but for now the 1.40/41% support area survives. The bottoming out process in US real yields also continues (10-y -1.02%). Yields currently ease off the intraday ‘highs’ on headlines that Russia is proposing a OPEC+ production hike. In volatile trading, the Brent oil price currently trades near $67 p/b, dampening inflation expectations. Contrary to the US, German/European yields are giving up some key support levels, with the German 10-y yield smashing below the key -0.35% support (currently -0.39%). European governments, including Germany, taking additional Covid containment measures, clearly is seen as complicating any ECB steps to join the Fed’s anti-inflationary approach. German yields are declining between 3.3 bps (2-y) and 5 bps (5 & 10-y). Despite the European risk-off, intra-EMU spreads even show a modest narrowing, probably betting that ECB support might be withdrawn slower than expected.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO