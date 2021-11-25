Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

11.22.2021 | 11:00 PM | LOS ANGELES – Video shows a smashed window, burglary tools, and attempted stolen items in front of Nordstrom within a high-end shopping center in the Los Angeles Fairfax District. Authorities responded to reports of a burglary at the Nordstrom at the high end Grove Shopping Complex. First responders arrived on scene and located a smashed window with multiple vehicles fleeing the scene. LAPD went in pursuit with at least one of the suspects, which they tracked to South Los Angeles. Officers on scene mentioned there were possibly 4 vehicles observed. Suspects are outstanding at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Comments / 0