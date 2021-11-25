Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — One of three people charged with felonies in connection with the smash and grab of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek entered a plea of not guilty in court Monday. Contra Costa County prosecutors said 19-year-old Rodney Robinson of Oakland was found to have more than $2,000 worth of Nordstrom merchandise in his car when he was stopped at the scene of the Broadway Plaza on November 20th. Authorities allege he was one of more than 80 people involved in the ransacking of the department store before fleeing in cars that had license plates removed or covered. Prosecutors said at least 25...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO