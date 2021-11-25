ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran...

leedaily.com

Apple, Nordstrom Stores Hit in Last Minute Smash-and-Grab Robbery in California

The string of organized retail thefts continues as Nordstrom and Apple stores were robbed in California this Wednesday. According to the associated press report, the thieves ran into the Nordstrom store in the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles. They robbed heavily priced items. The robbery happened the night before Thanksgiving. There were a total of five robbers, one of them was wearing an orange wig.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested three people after they allegedly broke into a department store at The Grove shopping center Monday night, officials said. Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told KABC-TV the suspects broke a window and entered the Nordstrom store around 11 p.m. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Possible Smash-And-Grab At Nordstroms In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are responding to a possible smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstroms store at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park. Around 7:00 p.m. approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Three in Custody After Smash-and-Grab Theft at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Three individuals are currently in custody following a smash-and-grab theft that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Monday night at a Nordstrom located inside The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. “An unknown amount of suspects smashed and grabbed property from the Nordstrom at The Grove,” Madison told WWD. “Suspects fled in an unknown type of an SUV, and there was a pursuit that was initiated by our Wilshire division officers that were in the area. The pursuit ultimately ended up in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Nordstrom wasn’t the only store at Broadway Plaza that closed up early Monday. As many ten stores turned off the lights hours before their normal times. They say it was out of an abundance of caution of the wild scene that played out Saturday night. Shoppers trying to get inside […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab Robbery Appears in Court

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — One of three people charged with felonies in connection with the smash and grab of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek entered a plea of not guilty in court Monday. Contra Costa County prosecutors said 19-year-old Rodney Robinson of Oakland was found to have more than $2,000 worth of Nordstrom merchandise in his car when he was stopped at the scene of the Broadway Plaza on November 20th. Authorities allege he was one of more than 80 people involved in the ransacking of the department store before fleeing in cars that had license plates removed or covered. Prosecutors said at least 25...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Pioneer Press

Multiple suspects ID’d in Twin Cities Best Buy ‘grab and run’ thefts

Authorities said Wednesday they have several leads and have identified multiple suspects in the “grab and run” coordinated thefts of thousands of dollars of goods from three Best Buy stores in Blaine, Maplewood and Burnsville on Black Friday. Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner​ said during a news conference that felony...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
eastcountytoday.net

Three Suspects Arrested After Organized Retail Theft at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

The Walnut Creek Police Department announced Sunday that three people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft at Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in the City of Walnut Creek Saturday night. Police are investigation what they are calling a “planned event” with initial calls coming into the police department about...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman Arrested for SUV Theft, Hit and Run Accident with a Motorcyclist

SAN RAFAEL — A woman was arrested following an investigation of a hit and run accident that injured a motorcyclist in October. The suspect 28-year-old Coraima A. Pampin-Pasos allegedly hit the motorcycle while driving a stolen SUV and fled. The accident occurred October 16 near the intersection of Mission Avenue...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Washington Times

California smash-and-grabs blamed on decriminalization of theft

The organized criminal ransacking of stores in California, a state where Democratic lawmakers have dramatically reduced penalties for shoplifting, is part of a nationwide epidemic that retailers say is adding to costs. Just days after high-end stores in the San Francisco Bay Area were targeted, a group of about 20...
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Nordstrom Smash & Grab Burglary, Multiple Suspects Escape | Los Angeles

11.22.2021 | 11:00 PM | LOS ANGELES – Video shows a smashed window, burglary tools, and attempted stolen items in front of Nordstrom within a high-end shopping center in the Los Angeles Fairfax District. Authorities responded to reports of a burglary at the Nordstrom at the high end Grove Shopping Complex. First responders arrived on scene and located a smashed window with multiple vehicles fleeing the scene. LAPD went in pursuit with at least one of the suspects, which they tracked to South Los Angeles. Officers on scene mentioned there were possibly 4 vehicles observed. Suspects are outstanding at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Group of Robbers Hit Nordstrom at Topanga Mall

A group of robbers hit a Nordstrom at a local shopping center Wednesday night in the Westfield Topanga Mall, injuring a store employee with pepper spray. Unlike other recent robberies, this was not a smash and grab. A group of five robbers wearing masks entered the Nordstrom from Victory Boulevard,...
TOPANGA, CA

