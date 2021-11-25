ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

WBMS shows commitment to community service with food drive

Vinton Messenger
Vinton Messenger
 7 days ago

The students and staff at William Byrd Middle School have demonstrated their commitment to community service by collecting 1,145 food and clothing items for families in need this holiday season.

According to guidance counselor Lubeth Jones, who coordinated the project at WBMS along with teachers Ashley Stultz and Jamie Nichols, the Community Christmas Store, which serves the entire valley, reached out to the school to see if the students would be interested in helping collect food and warm clothing to help stock its shelves for the holidays. The organization plans to feed about 450 families with donations from WBMS and other Roanoke County schools.

Jones asked for staff volunteers to help with the food drive—Stultz and Nichols stepped up, and also volunteered their teams of students to help with counting, labeling, sorting, packing, and record-keeping of the donated items, and filling in names on raffle tickets during daily Team Time. (Stultz teaches seventh grade and Jones teaches eighth.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw1P8_0d6WvQHk00
Students in Jamie Nichols’ (on left) and Ashley Stultz’s (far right) classes facilitated the collection and packing of items donated to the WBMS food drive this holiday season.

Organizers came up with some enticements to encourage students to participate more fully in the food drive: students would be competing against staff to see who could bring in the most items (students brought food gifts; staff brought in hats, socks, and gloves), plus students would be able to “pie” five staff members who received the most votes in the competition.

Seventeen staff members agreed to join the competition and participate in the pie contest “for a good cause”; eight more said they would be pie targets if needed.

Students who brought in food items received a ticket for each item, which they could then place in an envelope for the staff member they wish to “pie.” Names will be drawn from the envelopes after the Thanksgiving holiday to see who gets to throw pies at the top five winners among Assistant Principal John Eggleston, and teachers Jamie Nichols, Bill Pratt, Denise Aspell, and Scott Whitehead. Eggleston seemed to be in the lead until the final day, when a huge donation changed the outcome, putting Whitehead ahead by three items.

Eighth grader Lillian Amaya’ Dogan was determined that Whitehead would be among the top five, bringing in a donation herself of $100 for the purchase of canned goods and about 75 more canned food items at the last minute—all going toward his total. He had challenged his students to excel in the competition, promising to match their donations. He kept his part of the bargain, donating $100 so far to match Lillian’s.

“We are so proud of her efforts,” said Jones. She also noted that the Community Christmas Store liaison was “thrilled with the efforts of the William Byrd students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bIf4_0d6WvQHk00
William Byrd Middle School eighth grader Lillian Amaya’ Dogan contributed $100 and 75 food items to the food drive at WBMS.

Different grade levels were given different food lists to fill. Sixth graders were asked to bring in brownie mix, cake mixes and icing, and soup. Seventh graders were assigned macaroni and cheese, soup, and pancake syrup and mix. Eighth graders were tasked with bringing in canned fruits, vegetables, meats, and beans. The food drive project took place over a three-week period, ending on November 19.

Eggleston thanked the students and staff who contributed so generously, saying, “Through your efforts lots of families will be provided the opportunity to have a good Thanksgiving meal, something that most of us take for granted.”

He commented that the school and school system have placed a special emphasis on diversity and meeting the needs of diverse groups this school year. This is another project which brings that topic to the forefront.

Seventh grade students on Ashley Stultz’s Team who put so much work into the project include: Jayden Hardy Lanaiya Hardy, Caiden Harnish, Aniyah Harper, Jeremiah Harper, Brihanna Harris, Bryson Harris, Emmalee Harris, London Hartman, Sarah Heitz, Braedyn Henritze, Sophie Hoagland, Dorian Hollis, and Angel Marchese, III.

Eighth graders on Jamie Nichols’ Team include: Jeremy Abbott, Bryson Albert, Joshua Allen, Blake Austin, Ceiliann Baldwin, Aiden Barton, Ashleigh Barton, Titus Beatty, Braeden Booth, Kassie Brant, Jacob Smith, Whitney Werle, Micah Wheeler, Nathanial Whitney, and Kaleb Wooldridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3BAP_0d6WvQHk00
Students and staff at WBMS collected 1145 items in a food drive for the Community Christmas Store. Shown left to right are Gloria Harris, Jamie Nichols, Ashley Stultz, and 8th grade student Lillian Amaya’Dogan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFI8w_0d6WvQHk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOvhU_0d6WvQHk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQ9Uf_0d6WvQHk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcgK3_0d6WvQHk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uFpe_0d6WvQHk00

Comments / 0

Related
Vinton Messenger

Thrasher UMC volunteers glean crops to feed the hungry

Volunteers from Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton spent the afternoon on November 14, gleaning turnips at Windy Hills Farm in Riner. On the sunny, but chilly day, 28 members of the Thrasher youth group, several families, and the Ten Brave Christians group filled about 140 bags of turnips, weighing 15-20 pounds each– a little over a ton of turnips in total.
VINTON, VA
Vinton Messenger

Roanoke Valley DAR Chapter celebrates 60th anniversary

The Roanoke Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which meets in Vinton, celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday, November 6. That’s the date the chapter was organized back in 1961 in Vinton with Irma Trammell Moseley as the first regent. The chapter was sponsored by the Col. William Preston Chapter of Roanoke and became the sixth DAR chapter in the area.
ROANOKE, VA
Vinton Messenger

Stonebridge Park welcomes pickleball courts

Just one year ago the residents of the Stonebridge neighborhood were fighting (successfully) to stop installation of a fenced cell tower at Stonebridge Park near William Byrd High School. At that time, citizens asked instead for regular maintenance and improvements to the park, rather than what they viewed as a structure disfiguring the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Vinton Messenger

Town welcomes new employees

Vinton Town Council welcomed three new employees to the town staff at the council meeting on October 19. Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Nathan McClung introduced the newest employee in his department—Associate Planner Fayula Gordon. Gordon is a geography major who also explored Geographic Information Systems. Through her education and...
VINTON, VA
Vinton Messenger

Vinton Messenger

Vinton, VA
75
Followers
70
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Vinton Messenger encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://vintonmessenger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy