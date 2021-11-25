When Reddit Is Your AI Language Instructor

This article was contributed by Ajay Mangilal Jain, Senior Partner of AI & Automation Practice at Wipro Limited. Ecommerce has long been growing in popularity with private consumers and enterprises alike, but the pandemic drove an unprecedented flurry of activity even from segments that hadn’t previously embraced online shopping. With this rapid growth, and with customers’ evolved expectations for timing and delivery, there is a growing need for direct-to-consumer brands to accelerate their marketing capabilities. At the center of this trend is the need for content, which must now be scaled across different platforms and segments quickly and intelligently. However, this process is very demanding, and effective content creation for multiple platforms — including ecommerce — is almost impossible without appropriate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) infrastructure.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO