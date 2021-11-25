ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Alert: Russian authorities say fire at coal mine in Siberia kills 9, injures 44 with dozens of others still trapped

 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities...

NBC News

Russian coal mine fire kills at least 52 people

At least 52 people have died from a Siberian coal mine fire that resulted from a gas leak, Russia’s TASS news agency reported Thursday. There were approximately 285 people in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Siberia, when a fire erupted Thursday, filling the mine with smoke, the Associated Press reports. Most were evacuated, but dozens became trapped underground in a remote section of the mine.
ACCIDENTS
mining-technology.com

Several trapped and 11 killed in Russian coal mine accident

A total of 11 miners have been reportedly killed following an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region in Siberia, Russia. Telegram reported the news citing regional governor Sergei Tsivilev. Tsivilev said: “Another body has just been found. The death toll has risen to 11.”. On 25...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

14 dead and 35 missing after fire hits coal mine in Siberia

At least 14 people have died after a fire at a coal mine in Siberia that left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers died later while searching for others trapped at a remote section of the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Siberia#Moscow#Russian Authorities#Accident#Ap
International Business Times

Fourteen Dead, Dozens Missing In Siberia Coal Mine Accident

At least 11 miners and three rescuers died Thursday and dozens were missing following an accident that saw a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke, regional authorities said. Later in the day, rescuers were forced to call off a search for the missing due to the threat of an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine.
ACCIDENTS
swiowanewssource.com

Coal mine fire in Russia kills 11, dozens trapped

A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia has killed 11 people and left more than 40 injured. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/591bba9b273d43969521b7f31cb94e30.
ACCIDENTS
Times-Herald

Coal mine fire in Russia kills 11, dozens trapped

A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia has killed 11 people and left more than 40 injured. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/591bba9b273d43969521b7f31cb94e30.
RUSSIA, OH

