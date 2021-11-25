Alert: Russian authorities say fire at coal mine in Siberia kills 9, injures 44 with dozens of others still trapped

The boyfriend of a woman from Washington, who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room, has been arrested for her murder. Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor Allen, 31, were vacationing for the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico.A hotel worker found her inside her room on 27 November and called 911 to report an unconscious woman. According to the Mexican police, Transue was killed the previous night, on 26 November. Her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly beat her to death, reported Law & Crime. The motive has not yet been ascertained.Her mother, Jayme Bolieu, said her...

