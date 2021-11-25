ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

'American Import': What Other Countries Think About Black Friday

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfZFk_0d6Wt0av00

While Black Friday is often heralded as an exclusively American phenomenon, the biggest shopping weekend of the year has firmly made its (not-always-welcome) mark in other countries.

Even though past years have brought with them jokes and tweets about "explaining Walmart stampedes" to non-Americans, Black Friday marketing has been gaining more and more steam other parts of the world.

According to stats from Statista, 68% of British retailers have said that they would be participating in Black Friday sales, while nearly 26% of online shoppers polled in the Netherlands said that they would be looking to buy something online this Black Friday.

The usual problems regarding worker exploitation and materialism that make headways every year in the U.S. have arisen in Europe. In Germany, a two million-member labor union is encouraging Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) workers to strike from the end of Thursday and throughout Black Friday.

Demonstrations at Amazon warehouses on Black Friday are also planned in South Africa while, in Italy, up to 15,000 Amazon delivery drivers are organizing to protest on Nov. 26.

Brazil, Mexico, Poland and New Zealand are some of the other countries that are planning to see worker strikes on Black Friday, according to a report in Vice.

Others pointed out that Black Friday can destroy their country's longstanding culture of the family-run small store — smaller retailers are simply not able to keep up with the massive discounts offered by e-commerce giants like Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) and Best Buy ( (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report).

"This American import is ruining Christmas trade for retailers forced into heavy discounts to keep up with rivals," London journalist Matthew Lynn wrote for The Telegraph.

Along with concerns around tradition and worker safety, many are simply tired of the aggressive marketing around a holiday from another country. As many retailers see Black Friday as just another marketing opportunity, some Twitter users said that they know more about Black Friday than Thanksgiving.

"How did we end up with Black Friday - that old American tradition?" British Twitter user @Iloveautumn2 wrote. "I am fed up with being bombarded with it, esp as it seems to last all of November."

But despite planned protests and online griping, Black Friday shopping is poised for another record-breaking year not only in the U.S. but also in other countries, where it is gaining ground.

While only 10% of Japanese shoppers said that they are planning to shop during the upcoming weekend, the same was said by 30% of consumers polled in Spain.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is Black Friday? All you need to know about the online shopping event 2021

Black Friday is a shopping event that has its origins in the US and is observed a day after Thanksgiving, which marks the start of the holiday shopping season.The event has now acquired global significance and is no longer confined to the US. Several ecommerce giants like Amazon now capitalise on Black Friday to offer shoppers in India and around the world deals to meet their festive season shopping needs.Shopping websites now offer a number of deals to their customers on Black Friday. These include discounts on a large number of products, ranging from electronics, smartphones, TVs, laptops, consoles,...
SHOPPING
KOOL 101.7

Facts And Myths About Black Friday

Fact, people flock on the day after Thanksgiving to take advantage of great deals at retailers across the nation, and it's officially the start of the Christmas Shopping season. Black Friday has an interesting history. Retailers first complained to the US Government because they said there wasn't enough time to...
WISCONSIN STATE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

What to consider about downsizing and one other important home factor

Q. My husband and I are in our late 60s, in good health, and are active. We live in a home that is more than we need and recently have been talking about downsizing and purchasing a smaller place. We have different views on whether we should look for a one-or two-level residence. From a safety perspective, I feel we should avoid stairs. My husband does not see that as an issue. What are your thoughts and what else should we be considering? L.J.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Mexico#Labor Union#Europe#American Import#American#Non Americans#Statista#British#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
ftnnews.com

What Expats Think About Life in Istanbul

InterNations, the world’s largest expat community with around 4 million members, publishes its Expat City Ranking 2021. It is based on the annual Expat Insider survey, which is one of the most extensive surveys about living and working abroad. This year, 12,420 expats participated in the survey. In 2021, 57...
WORLD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
TheStreet

European Meat Substitute Market 2021-2027: Foods For Tomorrow, Monde Nissin Corporation, Moving Mountains Foods, Premier Foods Plc And Schouten Europe Dominate

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Meat Substitute Market by Product Type, Source, And Category: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Europe is regarded as a potential market for meat substitute products. This is essentially attributable to the increase in...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Beijing bound: Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries now an American

Kaillie Humphries is now, officially, an American. And just like that, the U.S. medal hopes in bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics just got much stronger. The reigning world champion in both monobob and women’s bobsledding was sworn in as a citizen in San Diego on Thursday, ending her long saga to become an American and have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy