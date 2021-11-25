14 killed by mine fire in Russia’s Siberia, dozens missing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had seen "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said he wanted "concrete agreements" from NATO that it would not expand eastwards. Blinken accused Moscow of massing "tens of thousands of additional combat forces" near Ukraine's border as he geared up for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the crisis. "We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, plans include efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations," Blinken said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia's capital Riga.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO