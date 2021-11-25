ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox 20th anniversary: How to how to find your museum stats

By Louis Chilton
 7 days ago

Xbox has launched a number of elaborate celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of its original console release (15 November 2001).

Alongside the early debut of Halo Infinite ’s multiplayer mode, Xbox players were treated this week to a special “anniversary museum”, giving them insight into their personal gaming history.

The museum has been compared to Spotify’s end-of-year review Spotify Wrapped, offering users a statistical breakdown of their gaming history.

Here’s how to access the anniversary museum and find your personal statistics.

You can access the virtual museum by visiting this website , at which point you’ll be prompted to log in to your Xbox account.

You can explore most of the museum using a virtual avatar without logging in – taking in a number of 3D-rendered displays about the history of Xbox.

If you are logged into your account, however, there is an additional section which lists some of your achievements, such as your total cumulative number Gamerscore, and the rarest achievement you’ve earned.

Players are given the option to share the results with friends and followers.

