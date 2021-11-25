ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in bankruptcies: Whisper Lake Development Inc.

By Puget Sound Business Journal Staff
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 7 days ago
Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended Nov. 19. Year to date through Nov. 19, the court recorded 34 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11...

