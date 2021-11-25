ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Adverty partners with Smart to further facilitate access to its seamless in-game inventory

The Drum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdverty today announces a partnership with Smart as it seeks to widen access to its market-leading programmatic in-game inventory for advertisers globally. London, UK, 25 November 2021: Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is expanding its footprint with a global partnership with Smart; a leading independent...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

mobileindustryeye.com

Adverty partners with Livewire to deploy in-game advertising in Asia Pacific

In-game advertising platform, Adverty, has signed a partnership agreement with gametech focused company Livewire. The collaboration brings Adverty’s in-game advertising inventory locally to Asia Pacific, the largest continent in gaming. The partnership will enable greater brand access to Adverty’s in-game inventory in key markets across Asia Pacific. Livewire is also...
RETAIL
The Drum

Programmatic spend on the rise in Australia but lockdowns impact growth

The digital advertising market in Australia is on an upward trend, reaching $3.232bn for the September quarter of 2021, up 42.1% year-on-year. There was double-digit growth across the board, with search and directories increasing 41%, general display increasing by 45.6%, and classifieds up 37.3%, according to IAB Australia’s “Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER)”.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Inventory#Programmatic Advertising#In Game Advertising#Ssp
martechseries.com

Commenting Leader Insticator Partners with LiveRamp, Providing Publishers with Access to Its Authenticated Traffic Solution

The partnership will provide Insticator’s publishing partners with greater control over audience activation and first-party data, adding to Insticator’s robust roster of addressability solutions. , the leader in engagement solutions for publishers, today announced an integration with leading data connectivity platform, LiveRamp, providing Insticator’s publishing partners with access to LiveRamp’s...
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Singaporeans most at ease with automation at home, shopping and mobility

Singaporeans have stated they are comfortable with automation in their homes, for shopping and mobility, but still, prefer humans for medical consultation and education. More than three in 10 consumers in Singapore (32%) stated ‘Acceptance’ as the word to describe their feeling towards AI and automation, and roughly a fifth chose optimism and excitement, according to YouGov’s “International Technology Report 2021”.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Heineken offers IOU beer packages to gifters impacted by supply chain issues

Heineken has made light of supply chain delays threatening to overshadow Christmas by issuing free IOU placeholder gifts to bring along to the office party instead. Drowning the sorrows of customers who won’t receive their presents in time, the Dutch brewer has curated a deluxe gift set containing six bottles of lager and a personalized note of apology to reassure the recipient that their real present is still on its way.
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Triton Digital Partners with Pocket FM to Provide Buyers an Extended Audio Ad Inventory

Media Buyers Can Now Access the Growing Digital Audio Space in India. Triton Digital has announced a partnership with Pocket FM, India’s largest Audio OTT platform, bringing their audio inventory to be traded on the Triton Audio Ad exchange which will help Pocket FM maximize their yield and revenue potential. This partnership provides buyers with access to Pocket FM’s inventory through 30+ Demand side-platforms (DSPs) via Triton. Pocket FM is a free audio show and podcast app and is the most downloaded audio OTT platform in top metros and cities across India.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Here are the consumer holiday behaviors that are critical to 2022 retail strategies

Marketers are throwing out the book on how to market to customers during what is traditionally the busiest shopping period of the year. Not only have consumers experienced behavioral shifts in shopping habits due to the pandemic, but we’re in the midst of a historic and ongoing supply chain crisis at a crucial influx period. Here’s what to expect this month, and how it will be critical for informing 2022.
RETAIL
The Drum

A look into four of the top digital trends for 2022

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The year 2021 is evidence that the changes brought about by the pandemic are in fact here to stay. From gaining a better understanding of the customer to driving digital innovation, the need for actionable data is at the heart of 2022’s biggest digital trends.
ECONOMY
The Drum

The fundamentals of a cross-channel digital marketing strategy

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. ‘Cross-channel,’ ‘multi-channel,’ ‘integrated’ and ‘holistic’ are just some of the terms used by marketers to describe campaigns that run across multiple channels and platforms. However, when it comes to articulating what is meant by ‘cross-channel digital marketing strategy,’ the explanations are decidedly unclear, often using grandiose statements such as ‘creating a seamless and unified customer experience across every user micromoment’ or marketing platitudes such as the need to ‘break down silos and adopt people-centric planning.’ It’s tempting, then, to think that, as with much of the jargon endemic across the marketing landscape, ‘cross-channel strategy’ is just another one of those buzzwords: no one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It *ahem* gets the people going...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Orano And Its Partners Launch The Plants Of Tomorrow Project

The Orano group and its partners are launching a development project known as udd@Orano in order to accelerate deployment of the plant of the future on the group’s industrial sites. Coordinated by Orano, this project brings together 11 industrial partners for a period of 36 months: 6 VSB-SMEs (Aeraccess, Axionable,...
BUSINESS
The Drum

How CMOs can build a unicorn marketing team

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The skills required to be a great marketer are changing. Traditional marketing talent tends to be more creative, but with the shift toward data and digital, the modern marketer requires both an artistic and creative mindset, as well as an analytical and methodological viewpoint.
ECONOMY
The Drum

How brands can build on their past to shape their future

For heritage brands undergoing a transformation, the key to realizing a new future may be found in leveraging the past, writes Oxford University Press’s head of brand and digital communications Tamira Hamam. To the relief, and great fortune, of marketers and brand strategists everywhere, brand building is no longer an...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Fixed wireless access will creep further into broadband's territory in 2022

5G only makes up a small percentage of those connections now, but a CAGR of 88% by 2026 means it'll be the big driver of FWA's growth, says Deloitte. Deloitte is predicting a big 2022 for fixed wireless access service (FWA), which uses cellular data signals to deliver broadband internet to homes and businesses, and expects the number of FWA connections to grow from the 60 million recorded in 2020 to 82 million over the course of next year.
TECHNOLOGY
nojitter.com

The Decommissioning of Copper Gets Real

All year I’ve written about how telecom carriers are in the beginning stages of decommissioning their copper wire-based networks. These networks are aging, parts aren’t available, and technicians are retiring. With currently 40 million plain old telephone services (POTS) lines in the U.S., this cash cow of the telecom industry has become much more expensive for carriers to maintain and support.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

How 99-year old small family soap business Caurnie is scrubbing up for its digital future

When the pandemic hit, Caurnie Soaperie, a small business operating out of Kirkintilloch in Scotland, wasn’t prepared. With its traditional sales channels limited, it needed to move into the digital age – and fast. With help from a crack team of global marketing experts, Caurnie was presented with tools and strategies to give it a digital, packaging and e-commerce roadmap to its digital future – but was it enough to help Caurnie out of the soapy bubble?
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

AWS inks partnership with Singapore to explore space technology

Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) is looking to tap cloud technologies through a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and drive the local space sector . The collaboration also will aim to nurture space talent in the country and facilitate collaborations within the local ecosystem. Touting the...
WORLD

