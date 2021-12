Toyota USA grabbed a lifestyle press image of the Corolla and turned it into a teaser for the GR Corolla that we expect will come to the U.S. next year. The automaker posted the photo on Instagram way back in October, it is now coming to light thanks to the GR Corolla Forum. A few Easter eggs make clear what Toyota is pointing to, starting with the G:16 readout in the instrument cluster where the photo shows a time of 3:30. The alphanumeric refers to the G16E-GTS engine in the GR Yaris sold elsewhere, a turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 268 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. It's the most powerful production three-cylinder in the world.

