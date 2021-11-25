Now might be a good time to stock up on platinum – while nobody cares about it

The benchmark indexes have witnessed a pullback over the past week amid concerns surrounding the new coronavirus variant omicron. As the reimposition of travel restrictions and lockdowns could lead to a market crash, fundamentally sound stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Kroger (NYSE:KR) might help hedge your portfolio against the current market risk. The stock markets witnessed a sharp pullback since the detection of the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the new variant is a “cause for concern,” leading to the reimposition of travel restrictions and lockdowns across the globe. Over the past five days, the S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) declined 2.7%. The CBOE Volatility Index, on the other hand, rose 29.2% last week. Crude oil witnessed its worst day in 2021 on November 26, as prices fell 13% due to the new variant scare.

