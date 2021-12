No 10 has warned the White House not to shelve a deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of anger over threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol.It is wrong to “conflate” the two issues, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said – after a US official said tariff talks were on hold because of British threats to suspend Article 16 of the Brexit deal.A former British ambassador to Washington warned the row showed UK trade will be held back until the government stops “threatening to walk away from an international agreement they negotiated”.The “troubled” relationship with the US confirmed long-held...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO