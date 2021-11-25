ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China says US should have no ‘illusions’ when it comes to Taiwan

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top Chinese official said Thursday that the U.S. should not have "any illusions" when it comes to Taiwan and reiterated that Beijing will not compromise on the issue, according to a report. Wu Qian, a spokesman from the...

