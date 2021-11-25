KYW Medical Report: Number of people with long COVID-19 growing

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A growing number of physicians say they are seeing more people with symptoms of long COVID-19.

When you get a physical exam, your doctor learns a great deal from what is called the history and review of systems — medical jargon for the information we get from a brief, pointed conversation, which helps the provider find out what is wrong even before the exam occurs.

This year, during these conversations, a growing number of people are talking about symptoms of long COVID-19 — symptoms like rapid heart rate, fatigue, headache and ringing in the ears.

The concerning point is many are saying they remember getting COVID-19, but it was only a mild case — yet, they still have these long-haul symptoms.

