FAIRFIELD — The Solano College men’s basketball team held the lead just one time on Wednesday evening against visiting Skyline of San Bruno — the one that mattered. Solano guard Jacob Ebert knocked down his jumper with 22 seconds left in the contest and the Falcons held on for a thrilling 65-63 win in a conference game. The Falcons ended the game on a 15-4 run with their defenders locking down the Trojans on the other end of the floor.

