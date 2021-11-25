ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Are Banks Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021? Opening Hours for Chase, Capital One and More

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, most government offices and some private businesses are closed. But are banks open on the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Capital One is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees

New York (CNN Business) — What's in your wallet? If you're a Capital One customer, it might soon be more money: The company will be the first large bank to eliminate overdraft charges. Capital One (COF) made the announcement Wednesday, saying is it getting rid of all fees for overdrafts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Financial Watchdog Cracks Down on Bank Overdraft Fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is increasing oversight of banks with a heavy reliance on overdraft fees for revenue, the agency said Wednesday. Banks earned more than $15 billion from such charges in 2019, according to the CFPB. The fees largely impact families who can least afford to pay them, according to agency director Rohit Chopra.
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

Top 5 Credit Union Myths

Corporate banks spend a lot of time griping about the preferential tax treatment afforded to credit unions, which they say puts them at a competitive disadvantage. As the little guy, however, credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Complex

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santander Bank#Chase Bank#Suntrust Banks#U S Bank#The Federal Reserve#Fdic#Atm
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America Top Overdraft 'Fee Harvesters'

Banks are feeling increased pressure to reduce or eliminate overdraft fees that consumer advocates describe as “exploitative junk fees” that are squeezing consumers. On Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a report finding that banks have a “deep dependence” on overdraft and non-sufficient funds revenue, which reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, the latest figures made available by the agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NJ.com

Will there be stimulus checks in 2022?

At this time, the Biden administration is not releasing a fourth stimulus check in 2022 and is instead choosing to focus efforts on the enhanced Child Tax Credit and The American Rescue Plan. But some members of Congress and a good portion of the public have shown support for additional...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

How to Calculate Social Security COLA Payment?

With inflation reaching new heights as the US economy rebuilds from the pandemic, many people are looking for a COLA to benefit them in 2022. As a result of new updates for 2022, including an increase in the maximum amount of profits subject to the Social Security tax to $147,000 and a COLA, many beneficiaries of benefits will benefit.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
647K+
Followers
71K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy