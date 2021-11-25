ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

At Thanksgiving, with one less at the table | Mullane

By JD Mullane, Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itgpd_0d6Wn8RT00

We arrive at the time of year of family, feasts and football, but for many Americans this stretch of holidays is tempered with sadness, with one less loved one at the table.

The pandemic continues, and news from the CDC last week was sobering. Since Jan. 1, COVID-19 has either caused or contributed to the deaths of some 378,000 Americans, topping last year’s death toll.

There was more bad news from the feds. Opioid overdoses killed 100,000 Americans, the highest death toll recorded in any year since the drug epidemic began. Among the families who suffered a loss from opioid scourge was mine. A niece, just 32, died of an overdose in August.

Such deaths are harder, I think, when you’ve known a person since they were a sweet little kid. And it shakes you when a young life suddenly ends, and an ordinary Wednesday morning at work is interrupted with frantic texts from family, tearful phone calls, and police cars outside the house where it happened.

We have to act:The opioid epidemic is surging as the pandemic drags on

The funeral comes and there are strained thoughts during the service. When was the last time we saw each other? What did we talk about? And what did we say in that last goodbye that neither of us knew would be the last?

Likewise with pandemic deaths, which usually strike older family members. These deaths can be especially devastating if that person was the glue that held the family together at holidays. When those bonds weaken, it can leave you feeling bewildered, and how fragile such bonds can be. It leaves you wondering if the holidays will ever be the same without them here.

If you’re among the people who’ve had this experience, losing a loved one from either drug or virus epidemic, you have my sympathy. Those who’ve died are never far from our thoughts. But we don’t talk about it in my family. How can you heal and move on if you keep bringing it up?

It's always a tough year, that first one without mom or dad or a loved one at the family gathering. How we get through it is a personal matter. But if you’re having difficulty there are people who knew exactly how you feel, the people who celebrated the First Thanksgiving 400 years ago.

The Pilgrims fled religious persecution in England and fled to Holland. But after ten years, they boarded the Mayflower and sailed from the Dutch Republic, believing the anything goes culture in the Dutch Republic was corrupting their kids.

They landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts Nov. 11, 1620. They did not see the New World as a pristine paradise.

William Bradford, the colony’s first governor, looked upon the New England coast and wrote in his diary, “What could they see but a hideous and desolate wilderness, full of wilde beasts and wilde men?”

The winter was hard. Food was scarce. A year later, half of them were dead. Bradford wrote, “With death daily, and with so general a disease that the living were scarce able to bury the dead.”

Among those who perished was Bradford’s wife, Dorothy who, overwhelmed with the vast silence of the wilderness, either fell or committed suicide by falling from the Mayflower.

We share a deeply human bond with the Pilgrims, one that’s often overlooked. And that’s each of those pilgrims who sat down for that First Thanksgiving in 1621 was grieving. They had lost a spouse, a child, a sibling, a dear friend. They knew our grief. They gave thanks and moved on.

What can we learn from their experience? That life is fragile. That we never know the day or the hour when a loved one will leave us. That overcoming grief is a deliberate decision, that deep suffering is not fate.

Columnist JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

How to avoid the petty and shady arguments at the Thanksgiving table

Many of us spend time with family over the holidays, but the season of good cheer can sometimes be really challenging. We have differences and sometimes those can come to ahead table. so what can we do to avoid those explosive arguments this year with tips for mindful conversations during the holiday season, author and motivational speaker Lisa Bien joins us.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Post and Courier

Column: One very long table with room for all

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving – that uniquely American holiday when even the most jaded among us take the time to reflect positively about all that’s good about our country. As young children, we loved the stories of the Pilgrims in their funny hats and buckled shoes, yukking it up with their new Native American friends (pre-enlightenment, we called them Indians) at the first Thanksgiving dinner.
FESTIVAL
fox26houston.com

Placing your heart and gratitude back on the Thanksgiving table

Many of us grew up sharing Thanksgiving with family around the dining room table. Our parents or grandparents usually hosted the meal, and we became re-acquainted with family that we might not have seen since the Thanksgiving before. Times have changed and family members may have moved due to work...
FESTIVAL
WCJB

Gainesville religious organization feeds less fortunate for Thanksgiving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The giving spirit is alive in Gainesville as more than 40 people celebrated their thanksgiving by feeding the less fortunate at Gainesville City Hall. “I love them,” attendee Scotty Oats said. “They help me out a lot.”. The volunteers joined Servants of Christ’s Kindness or S.O.C.K....
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
theintelligencer.com

Bridge Church welcomes community to the Thanksgiving Day table

GLEN CARBON - The Bridge Church decided to bless community members with a "Come to the Table" Thanksgiving Day feast Thursday, according to event coordinator Bobbie Aden. The event was for those who did not want to be alone, did not want to cook or who had to work tomorrow and therefore did not want to travel far or work hard on a day off. Anyone was welcome to attend and there was no charge for dinner, although people were requested to RSVP so the church could plan ahead.
GLEN CARBON, IL
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Cdc#Americans#Opioid
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
The Independent

People should ‘Covid certify’ before mixing at Christmas, says Jason Leitch

People should informally “Covid certify” themselves before attending events and family gatherings this Christmas, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.Jason Leitch said that people should do a “version of Covid certification” without the law telling them to, by taking a lateral flow device (LFD) test and ensuring they are vaccinated before they socialise.The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said she is not asking people to put Christmas plans on hold at the moment following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but urged people to take an LFD test before mixing with other households.Nine cases of the Omicron...
WORLD
Baltimore Times

Prepare a delicious turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner table

While there are no laws governing which dishes must appear on Thanksgiving dinner tables, for many the fourth Thursday of November simply would not be complete without turkey. Turkey can be cooked in various ways, but roasting might be the most popular method used by Thanksgiving celebrants. This recipe for...
RECIPES
Cleveland.com

Coming to the Thanksgiving table in style: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving blessings for a bounty of great food, great conversation and the great American tradition!. As tables are set and chairs gathered around, a very popular Hitchcock chair may be waiting for recognition. This Painted Chair gained fame from the 1820s to 1840 under the direction of Lambert Hitchcock, an industrious cabinetmaker.
CLEVELAND, OH
kymkemp.com

Centro del Pueblo Sets an Empty Table to Highlight That for Many Immigrant Families They Are Separated From Loved Ones for Thanksgiving

As families gathered from coast to coast and border to border to celebrate what they’re thankful for amongst family and friends, a demonstration was held on Thanksgiving Day at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka to call attention to what some see as a hypocrisy of the holiday – a celebration of sharing and thankfulness of immigrants to this country – in stark contrast to an immigration policy that continues to separate children and adults at the US border. The courthouse rally was planned by local advocacy group Centro del Pueblo to support families of those who were not able to participate in the Thanksgiving Day festivities due to immigration detentions, and to highlight what they say are inadequacies in current immigration policy.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KCRG.com

Poll: Americans have no appetite for politics at the Thanksgiving table

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a country gripped by political polarization, Americans across the board seem to agree on something - no talking politics at Thanksgiving. In a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released today, 66% of Americans say they are hoping to avoid discussing politics while visiting family or friends this Thanksgiving, with just 21% saying they are looking forward to it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
mspmag.com

To the Table

We are less than a week away from Thanksgiving and it seems like the turkey supply is holding out, phew. But do not dilly dally if you intend to order pies or rolls or sneaky professionally made gravy that you just pass off as your own (permission: granted). However you feast, large or small, in person or remote, don't pass up the chance to give real thanks for all you have, for all we have. And that includes local makers solving your supply chain woes (skip the ship), collaborative cooks who bring you in for their own feast, and all the optimists who took a crappy year and said: what can we do better? Gratitude abounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
West Central Tribune

In Minnesota, no pardon for turkey but one will bypass the dinner table

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Nov. 24, presented a turkey and thanked Minnesota's turkey growers for keeping the food supply running amid the pandemic and feeding the country on Thanksgiving. In neighboring states and other places around the nation, governors pardon a lucky turkey that gets to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Burlington County Times

Burlington County Times

96
Followers
34
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Willingboro, NJ from Burlington County Times.

 http://burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy