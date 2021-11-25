ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit faults state oversight of rideshare drivers

By Chris Lisinski
Daily News Of Newburyport
 7 days ago

State regulators failed to perform some of their required oversight of Uber and Lyft during a nearly two-year period, raising questions about whether all drivers who transported Massachusetts passengers in that span were eligible to do so, according to new audit findings. Voicing concerns that Uber and Lyft were...

