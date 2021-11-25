ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Russian authorities say fire at coal mine in Siberia kills 9, injures 44 with dozens of others still trapped

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say fire at coal mine...

Comments / 0

Threat of explosion forces rescuers to flee Russian coal mine blaze where 11 killed and dozens more trapped

A fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed 11 people and injured more than 40, with dozens of others remaining trapped, authorities said. Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine in the Russia region were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine, administrators told the Interfax news agency.
ACCIDENTS
Fourteen Dead, Dozens Missing In Siberia Coal Mine Accident

At least 11 miners and three rescuers died Thursday and dozens were missing following an accident that saw a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke, regional authorities said. Later in the day, rescuers were forced to call off a search for the missing due to the threat of an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine.
ACCIDENTS
14 dead and 35 missing after fire hits coal mine in Siberia

At least 14 people have died after a fire at a coal mine in Siberia that left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers died later while searching for others trapped at a remote section of the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region.
ACCIDENTS
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine

Nov. 28 (UPI) — Five people have been arrested on charges related to negligence in a Russian coal mine disaster that left more than 50 people dead, investigators said Saturday. The five will remain in pre-trial detention for two months pending the investigation of Thursday’s fire and explosion at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
