Stephen Colbert Bashes 'Space Boy' Elon Musk With Spot-On Bernie Sanders Impression

By Lee Moran
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert jumped to the defense of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after an exchange with billionaire Elon Musk took a turn. Sanders earlier this month tweeted that “we must demand that the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Bernie Sanders
