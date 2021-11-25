Stephen Colbert Bashes 'Space Boy' Elon Musk With Spot-On Bernie Sanders Impression

“Turns out, running for Senate is the one weird trick to reduce belly fat," The Late Show host said on Tuesday's show. Colbert said that before Mehmet Oz entered the political sphere, he had a “lucrative career as a liar, peddling questionable health advice on TV." “But Dr. Oz may not just have fake medical claims, he may have fake Pennsylvania claims,” Colbert added. “Because he’s running there despite living in New Jersey for years. And there’s a big difference between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Something to do with hoagies. I don’t know what it is, but they will murder you over it.” ALSO: Dr. Oz testified before the U.S. Senate in 2014, playing the victim in a hearing on false advertising in the diet and weight-loss industry.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO