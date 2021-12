Aaron Carter and his fiancee are no more -- just a week after they became first-time parents together -- and it appears more Carter family drama is to blame for the split. Aaron announced he and Melanie Martin called it quits early Tuesday morning, saying, "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO