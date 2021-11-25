ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving 2021: Many Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin' and Applebee's open, but Taco Bell closed

By Michelle Shen and Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xySHu_0d6WjuQa00

If you're looking for a Thanksgiving food fix , your options will be limited.

National chains like Starbucks , McDonald's , Dunkin' and Applebee's will have many of their locations open Thursday, but others including Chipotle, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A will be closed for the holiday.

Restaurant holiday hours will vary more than years past as businesses across the country deal with numerous challenges from labor shortages to supply chain issues, which has led some chains to reclose dining rooms and cut hours, according to research from InMarket , a consumer intelligence company.

With key ingredients such as meat, oil and eggs soaring in cost , 75% of restaurants have had to make menu changes including increasing prices, according to the National Restaurant Association .

Multiple restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meal takeout specials but deadlines for advanced ordering have passed. Limited options and online orders may still be available for some.

Not all locations in the following restaurant chains will be open Thursday. Always check before heading out.

McDonald's open Thanksgiving? Yes, but not all

Some McDonald's restaurants will be open but not all, as this is often a franchise decision. One way to look for open restaurants is with the fast-food chain's mobile app where you can also order ahead.

Starbucks is open Thanksgiving 2021

In the mood for a Pumpkin Spice Latte ? Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving Day, and you can order on their mobile app or website. Make sure to look at hours for your particular location before you order or go in.

Starbucks also offers in-store, drive-thru and curbside options for pickup. You can even order a drink on your iPhone by saying, "Hey, Siri, order Starbucks."

Fall and holiday drinks are available at participating locations while supplies last.

Many Dunkin' locations open Thanksgiving

Dunkin' told USA TODAY that store hours will vary by location and that not all locations will be open on Thanksgiving. The chain said one way to confirm your location is open is by using its mobile app. It also will offer delivery with DoorDash Thursday.

Thanksgiving 2021 restaurants open

The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may be offering a special menu or takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so calling ahead is suggested.

Applebee's

Bar Louie

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Capital Grille

Carl's Jr. (corporate locations open)

Country Pride

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

DoorDash

Dunkin'

Fogo de Chão

Golden Corral

Gopuff

Hardee's (corporate locations open through lunch)

IHOP

Iron Skillet

Krispy Kreme

Logan's Roadhouse

Maggiano's Little Italy

McDonald's

Metro Diner

Morton's The Steakhouse

Pollo Campero

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Papa John's

Popeyes

Ruby Tuesday

Shoney's

Smokey Bones BBQ

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Steak 'n Shake

Subway

Waffle House

Wendy's

Taco Bell, Chipotle closed Thanksgiving

Taco Bell is usually open on other holidays, such as Veteran's Day and Easter, but it will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed to USA TODAY that restaurants will be closed Thursday.

Chick-fil-A Thanksgiving 2021 closure

All Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. "We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird," the chicken chain said in a blog post .

Restaurants closed Thanksgiving 2021

While the majority of the following restaurants are closed, it is still possible some franchise locations will be open.

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Church's Chicken

First Watch

Little Caesars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

Peet's Coffee

P.F. Chang's (Two casino locations are open)

Red Lobster

Taco Bell

Tijuana Flats

Torchy's Tacos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving 2021: Many Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin' and Applebee's open, but Taco Bell closed

