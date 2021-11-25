ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol has elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpol#The United Arab Emirates#Istanbul#Ap#General Assembly#Uae#Chinese
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 22, to attend the signing ceremony for Project Prosperity, a new regional clean energy and water cooperation effort. This agreement will further efforts of partner nations Jordan, Israel, and the UAE to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and provide a new source of fresh water.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Official: Blinken, Russian FM to meet amid Ukraine tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet separately with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Thursday on the margins of a meeting in Stockholm Sweden at a time of tension over Russian military deployments on Ukraine s borders.A State Department official confirmed the meetings, which will happen on the sidelines of a minister-level meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Blinken is to meet first with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and later with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Tensions over the Russian troop build-up along the border of Ukraine, whose government is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
wcn247.com

Libyan court says Gadhafi's son can run for president

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan court has overturned a decision by the country's top electoral body that disqualified the son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running in upcoming presidential elections. Judges in the southern Libyan city of Sabha said that Seif al-Islam Gadhafi should be allowed to to join the field of candidates, Libyan media reported. Last week, Libya’s High National Elections Committee disqualified him from running for president, citing past convictions against him of using violence against protesters. His potential candidacy has stirred controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged. It remains unclear whether any further legal challenges could be brought against him.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
The Independent

MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

China which is increasingly flexing its muscles around the world, is one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies, and a “miscalculation" by Beijing could lead to war, the head of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency said Tuesday.MI6 chief Richard Moore said that China, Russia Iran and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues facing Britain's spies in an unstable world where both countries and illicit organizations are racing to exploit fast-changing information technology.In his first public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, in October 2020,...
U.K.
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis. The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan. It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power. "The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
U.S. POLITICS
wcn247.com

Top buyer Egypt shops around at its international arms fair

Egypt has concluded its second international weapons fair. The country has one of the Middle East’s largest armies, ranks as a top global arms importer and is looking to grow its arsenal while moving away from U.S. suppliers. The four-day expo featured hundreds of exhibitors and ended Thursday. There was no immediate word of weapons deals resulting from the fair. Under Egypt’s president, the government has overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent while expanding the already significant role the military has played in society for decades. The Biden administration has raised human rights questions before releasing military aid and hardware to the country.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Despite migrant deaths, Iraqi Kurds still seek out smugglers

RANYA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurds seem to make up the majority of Middle Eastern migrants seeking to move to Europe these days. Although northern Iraq is more prosperous than the rest of the conflict-scarred country, growing unemployment and frustration over corruption forces many to consider the risky journey. Last month, at least 27 migrants were killed when their flimsy boat sank between France and Britain. Twana Mamand was believed to be among them. In his hometown of Ranya in Iraq's Kurdish region, many talk openly about wanting to make the journey and travel agents help them contact smugglers in Turkey and elsewhere. Others who failed and returned seek to go again. Kurdish authorities say they are powerless to act against the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its...
WORLD
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy