Northwestern women’s basketball (3-0) defeated the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) 63-47 in a Chicagoland showdown that saw many familiar Wildcat faces on the opposing bench. Former Northwestern basketball stars Maggie Lyon and Abi Scheid were back on the Welsh-Ryan court Wednesday night. Lyon is an assistant coach for the Ramblers while Scheid serves as the Director of Basketball Operations. Both had historic Wildcat careers. Lyon ranks seventh all-time for Northwestern in points scored; meanwhile, in her senior season, Scheid shot a monstrous 47.7% from the arc and helped lead the ‘Cats to a Big Ten championship.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO