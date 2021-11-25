ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelin-starred restaurant ‘reduced to ashes’

By The Newsroom
 7 days ago
One of the best-known restaurants in the north of England has been “reduced to ashes” following a blaze in its thatched roof.

More than 40 firefighters were called to the 14th century Star Inn at Harome – the Michelin-starred restaurant near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, which has been cited as one of the best in the UK.

Chef Andrew Pern said on Twitter: “It’s been a long night so far…. I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning, residents please call after 9 am . Thanks ⁦@chefandrewpern.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said nine appliances from Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering were called to tackle the burning thatched roof and seven remained at the scene on Thursday morning.

A spokesman said: “All the occupants of the property were out on the arrival of crews.

At its peak the incident had nine appliances, one aerial ladder platform, one water bowser, one welfare unit and an incident command unit in attendance.

“Crews worked with main jets and hose reel jets to contain the fire and the aerial ladder platform was deployed to removed thatch from the roof.

The incident was scaled back to seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform at around 5.45am. The incident is still ongoing and crews are still working to extinguish the fire in the roof using hose reel jets and 45 jets.”

The Star at Harome has regularly featured in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs since the arrival of chef and patron Mr Pern 25 years ago.

newschain

Food & Wine

A Michelin-starred Chef Just Bought This 2-lb. Truffle for Nearly $118,000

A gigantic 2-lb. white truffle just sold at auction for nearly $118,000. Michelin-starred chef Umberto Bombana, of the Italian restaurant Otto e Mezzo in Hong Kong, was the winner of the two-pound white truffle. He paid €103,000 ($117,795.64 USD) at auction. The bidding was held at the Castle of Grinzane...
FOOD & DRINKS
BoardingArea

Capital One Launches ‘Destination’ Themed Michelin Star Dinners

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vegnews.com

Why Michelin-Starred Chef Marco Pierre White Is Serving Whole-Cut Vegan Lamb

Chef Marco Pierre White—known as the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars—just added whole-cut vegan lamb and beef to the menu of his 22 steakhouses in the United Kingdom. Made by Israeli company Redefine Meat, the vegan meat (dubbed “New-Meat”) is made using a range of proprietary and patented technologies to recreate all of the complex sensory elements of whole-cut lamb and beef flanks from plant-based ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

How Chef Stefano Secchi Makes King Crab Girasoli at Michelin-Starred Rezdôra

At Michelin-starred Rezdôra, chef Stefano Secchi brings his seven years of training under the best pasta-makers in Emilia-Romagna, including time at Massimo Bottura’s famous three-Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, to his NYC restaurant. While remaining true to the traditions and methods of fresh pasta making, chef Secchi aims to bring creativity into dishes like in his uovo raviolo — a single giant raviolo with black truffle shavings and a runny egg yolk that oozes out of it when cut.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Inside Ceto, the New French Riviera Restaurant From Michelin-Starred Chef Mauro Colagreco

Since arriving on France’s Côte d’Azur in the 2000s, Mauro Colagreco has had his eye on the cliffside hotel now known as the Maybourne Riviera. Formerly the Vista Palace before it was bought and given a modernist revamp by the Maybourne Hotel Group, the exemplary address sits perched atop a rocky peninsula above the town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, a location Mauro always thought would make “a very nice spot” for a restaurant. Now 15 years later, Colagreco’s newest destination, Ceto, has opened as the hotel’s flagship, housed in a very nice spot indeed, set on the highest floor with sweeping views...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Star Chef Richard Corrigan Announces New Restaurant Will Open in Camden

London’s most famous and cherished Irish chef Richard Corrigan has announced he will open a new London restaurant, in Camden Town in the new year. The as-yet-unnamed project will open in the industrial Hawley Wharf, a tidbit the chef shared in a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Independent, reported by Hot Dinners. Few details are yet known, other than that the new restaurant will have a bakery, a smokery, and craft beers. Corrigan says there will be space for 120 on a roof and about 50 outside on the terrace; that the restaurant was going to be something “really very special.” Hawley Wharf is a multi-use location which currently includes food and drink operators such as Bun House, Rudie’s Jerk Shack, and 2 Lads Kitchen, as well as a Curzon cinema and a number of retail outlets.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

This historic Fitzrovia boozer is getting a Michelin-starred makeover

After four years closed to punters, and a very extensive refurb, beautiful Fitzrovia pub The George is rebranding as a destination for serious foodies. It's the latest acquisition by JKS, the group behind massively hyped London dining destinations including Gymkhana, Brigadiers, and Hoppers, and which has a whopping six Michelin stars across its restaurants. The George will feature menus by James Knappett of double Michelin-starred modern British restaurant Kitchen Table, just a stone's throw away in Fitzrovia. So he's likely to bring some of the same unpretentious but delectable takes on traditional classics to his new gaff.
RESTAURANTS
Esquire

Join Actor Mark Strong for a Michelin-Starred Dining Experience

Mark Strong is one of modern Britain’s greatest acting talents, boasting a myriad of roles in blockbuster films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 1917 and The Imitation Game. On Monday 6 December, the Olivier-Award-winning actor will be joined by Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Chan and Esquire, in partnership with The...
CELEBRITIES
Raleigh News & Observer

How an NC restaurant turned a 1-star review from anti-mask diners into something good

A T-shirt commemorating a particularly devilish online review could be the perfect gift for the foodie on your list. This spring, a group of four maskless diners asked for a table at Luna Rotisserie & Taproom in Carrboro. Employees informed the diners that the restaurant required diners to wear masks to comply with the state’s executive order. But the group refused to wear masks or eat outdoors at Luna’s large outdoor patio. They left without sampling Luna’s empanadas or Peruvian chicken.
CARRBORO, NC
San Francisco Chronicle

S.F.’s Michelin-starred Acquerello team is opening a casual Italian spot with fresh pasta

The team behind San Francisco’s two-Michelin-star Acquerello is opening a more casual sister Italian restaurant filled with bar snacks, amaro and fresh pasta. Sorella, opening Dec. 1 in the former 1760 restaurant space at 1760 Polk St., is inspired by cicchetti, or small bites served at wine bars throughout Venice. The owners designed Sorella for customers to drop in for a snack and an amaro cocktail at the bar or have a full dinner in the dining room.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
