ROAD TEST: 2022 Nissan Frontier

The Genesis luxury brand continues to come into its own. Born from a midsize sedan initially marketed under its parent company's banner—the 2008 Hyundai Genesis—the brand branched out on its own in 2016, initially with the G80 (a carryover second-generation Hyundai Genesis) and then the G90, which replaced the Hyundai Equus full-size luxury car. Since then, the G70 sport sedan appeared, as did two SUVs, the GV80 and the smaller GV70, which just won MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year award—while the G90 made do with a mild visual update for 2020. Now, for 2023, it's getting a whole redesign. A big one.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO