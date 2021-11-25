ROAD TEST: 2022 Nissan Frontier

The All-new 2022 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck steeped with dynamic personality and rugged design. Nissan has a long track record of making quality trucks. Based on over 60 years of car manufacturing, Nissan used its blueprint production to re-invent the 2022 Frontier. Nissan delivers a midsize truck worth checking out by truck buyers.
The new 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X has all the right ingredients of an excellent pickup truck and The Straight Pipes have had the chance to put it through its paces. The latest-generation Frontier represents a big step on from its predecessor and is five inches longer. Interestingly, its wheelbase has gone unchanged. It is also powered exclusively by the same 3.8-liter V6 with 310 hp and 281 lb-ft (381 Nm) of torque.
The 2022 Nissan Maxima delivers good road manners and a sleek shape, but its energy gets sapped by its CVT. What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Maxima? What does it compare to?. With the Maxima, Nissan upgrades the Altima driving experience with a V-6 engine and more enthusiastic...
Thursday on Sunrise LBK with Dave King and Tom Collins, The Car Pro Jerry Reynolds joined Dave and Tom to talk about his test drive of the week, his test drive during the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as other auto industry news. Reynolds started the discussion by talking about the...
► Just a flight of fancy for Nissan's design team. Nissan's designers have been let off the hook, creating this wild sports car concept. It's called the Ariya Single Seater, and it's a very different kind of Nissan. The brand says the Ariya Single Seater is designed to show how...
The iconic Land Rover Defender — the one most people know from safari shows — had an aluminum body, didn’t have carpets or air bags, but it did have a 182 horsepower V8 engine under its hood that averaged about 13 miles per gallon. It was last available new back...
The big three American automakers typically dominate the full-size SUV market, but the 2022 Nissan Armada goes into battle equipped with some important updates, helping it to remain competitive. Nissan introduced the second-generation Armada for the 2017 model year, though its bones actually date back to 2011 when Infiniti launched the more luxurious QX56 (now called the QX80). Masking a decade-old platform is no easy task, but Nissan facelifted the Armada last year, giving it updated styling and several important interior upgrades.
Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
Nissan introduced the all-new Qashqai in February this year and the crossover is now on sale on the Old continent. The Rogue Sport’s European brother is available with a single engine option, namely a mild-hybrid 1.3-liter turbocharged gas unit with either 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) or 156 hp (kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm). A new electrified option will join the range very soon and Nissan is currently putting the finishing touches on it.
Conflict is an all too common occurrence with drivers. People let their anger get the best of them when encountering difficult situations on the road. Recently, a car-related conflict took a very unusual turn when a woman attacked a Tesla Model 3 at an electric vehicle charging station. She mistakenly thought that the owner of the Tesla stole electricity.
The Genesis luxury brand continues to come into its own. Born from a midsize sedan initially marketed under its parent company's banner—the 2008 Hyundai Genesis—the brand branched out on its own in 2016, initially with the G80 (a carryover second-generation Hyundai Genesis) and then the G90, which replaced the Hyundai Equus full-size luxury car. Since then, the G70 sport sedan appeared, as did two SUVs, the GV80 and the smaller GV70, which just won MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year award—while the G90 made do with a mild visual update for 2020. Now, for 2023, it's getting a whole redesign. A big one.
If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
A custom Chevy Malibu XL-based two-door pickup truck made its debut at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show over the weekend, turning heads and making headlines with its El Camino-esque exterior styling. From what we can gather, this customized Malibu was built by Yuan Qicong, the presenter of a popular Chinese...
When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
The Nissan SUV and crossover lineup is rather extensive and has something for everyone. New and old and of all shapes and sizes, the SUV and crossovers from the Japanese automaker have a largely great reputation. It might be difficult to keep track of which one is which. We’ll break down all Nissan SUV and crossover names for your convenience.
When the original Nissan Qashqai was launched back in 2007, it pioneered the crossover concept with its blend of hatchback compactness and SUV practicality. The all-new third-generation model is the best yet. Again built in Britain, it’s set to emulate the sales success of its predecessors. And it’s just as...
The Kona compact crossover served as the basis of the Hyundai N skunkworks' first dedicated performance crossover, the Kona N. The vehicle features the same mechanical setup as the Veloster N, and we've just tested it together with the Elantra N. Cadillac is now in the final stages of development...
Earlier this year, KTM unveiled the track-only RC 8C. Limited to 100 units, the supersport was jointly developed by the KTM Factory Racing Team and US-based Kramer Motorcycles. While this was exciting news from the manufacturer, it left many of us craving for a more accessible, road-going iteration. KTM seems...
The gap was big before GM's infamous Bolt recall, but by year's end, Ford is tracking to come out on top. General Motors may have been the first of Detroit's Big Three to dive headlong into electric vehicles, but its exuberance has come at a price. Problems with LG Chem batteries in the Chevy Bolt EV have given them a propensity to overheat, causing fires that have forced GM to warranty the battery of every Bolt sold since 2019. The cleanup has been a nightmare for GM—and an opportunity for Ford, which on the back of the Mustang Mach-E is reportedly surging toward the EV sales lead in Detroit this year.
