December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. Hello my dear Venusian queen, and welcome to December! The stars have a lot in store for you this month, so listen up closely. As the month kicks off, we have a New Moon which is also a powerful total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 4. This is activating a final six-month cycle of change surrounding shared resources, marriage, money from others, mortgages, loans, and your hidden power, which kicked off during June 2020. The universe is putting the finishing touches on the evolution you’ve experienced since then, so expect continued major life change in this area of life.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO