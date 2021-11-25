ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch hospitals postpone chemotherapy, organ transplants due to COVID-19 surge

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Au2oj_0d6WiTks00

AMSTERDAM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some Dutch hospitals have halted chemotherapy treatments and organ transplants to free up intensive care beds for a surging number of COVID-19 patients, an official said on Thursday.

The Dutch Hospital Association for Critical Care said it had asked Health Minister Hugo de Jonge to escalate the national COVID-19 plan to a stage under which regular care requiring an overnight stay would be cancelled.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has hit levels not seen since early May, and experts have warned that hospitals will reach full capacity in little more than a week if the virus is not contained. Several COVID-19 patients were transferred to German hospitals this week.

Responding to record high infection rates, the government's leading Outbreak Management Team (OMT) convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night. National broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday the OMT has advised the closure of restaurants, bars, and non-essential stores by 5 p.m. as part of a new package of lockdown measures, but the government was not due to make a decision until Friday. read more

Although some 85% of the adult Dutch population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, new cases hit a record high of 23,709 in 24 hours on Wednesday and are up almost 40% on a weekly basis.

"There are hospitals in several regions scaling back care," a spokesperson for the hospital association said. "We are talking about care that requires a bed. That means a lot of appointments are being cancelled."

Under the next phase of the crisis response plan, hospitals could also request the assistance of military personnel and students to help nurse patients.

The Netherlands has recorded more than 2.5 million cases and over 19,000 deaths since the pandemic started.

After ending most social distancing measures in late September, the Dutch government this month reintroduced mask-wearing and reimposed a partial lockdown, with bars and restaurants closing at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) read more

Plans to restrict access to many public places to people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 prompted three nights of rioting from last Friday and more than 170 people were arrested across the country. read more

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Chemotherapy#Covid 19#Restaurants#Dutch#Amsterdam#German#Outbreak Management Team#Nos#Omt#The Hospital Association
cranberryeagle.com

Hospital sees COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 patients at Butler Memorial Hospital has surgeons prioritizing elective surgeries. A news release from the hospital Monday said while BMH is “experiencing a surge that is as significant as any previous,” there are no shortages of supplies or equipment, including ventilators. The release said the hospital...
BUTLER, PA
ABC 15 News

COVID-19 surge in Arizona continues to impact hospitals

PHOENIX — According to data self-reported by the hospital systems, which is not handled by state health officials, Arizona’s general use hospital bed capacity is at 94.5%. Only 484 beds are available for intake. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard has never reported a number below 500 for available beds until today.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC 29 News

Valley hospitals are prepared for a potential holiday COVID-19 surge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Parts of the country are seeing increased rates of COVID-19 cases, particularly in the Northeast and upper Midwest. Local health officials said numbers are looking good in the Valley, slowly coming down as expected, but there are some red flags as we head into the holidays.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Reuters

Dutch PM Rutte orders nighttime lockdown to fight COVID-19 surge

AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday ordered further restrictions including a nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that is threatening to overwhelm the country's healthcare system. The surge in the Netherlands, the worst in Western Europe,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISN

COVID-19 surge putting strain on Wisconsin hospitals

MILWAUKEE — There are now more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin. That's a record for 2021, and it's leading to a critical shortage of intensive care beds again in the state. One hospital system is now asking the feds for help. "My feeling is that we're far worse...
WISCONSIN STATE
wincountry.com

Bronson elevates surge status due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials with Bronson Healthcare announced Tuesday that its hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have now reached levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in November 2020. The latest surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in southwest Michigan and across the state has led Bronson...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WHEC TV-10

URMC adding COVID-19 vaccination requirement for organ transplant waitlist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The University of Rochester is adding a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its organ transplant waitlist. In a letter obtained by News10NBC, the health system said that patients must get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 18, 2022, to remain active on its waitlist. The letter says patients...
ROCHESTER, NY
US News and World Report

Dutch COVID-19 Patients Transferred to Germany as Hospitals Struggle

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands started transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany on Tuesday to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals, which are scaling back regular care to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases. A patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, some 240...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s

Residents in Greece over age 60 will be fined 100 euros (more than $110) a month if they fail to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, under the first general COVID-19 mandate announced by the country’s government.The measure was announced in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. It will come into effect on Jan. 16 with the fines to be added to their tax bills, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised announcement Tuesday. Greece’s death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed infections at record levels, as roughly a quarter of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy