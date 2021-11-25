ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Big falls, thin trades: Trading Turkey's lira

By Saikat Chatterjee
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fvf3p_0d6WiSs900

LONDON (Reuters) - The Turkish lira suffered a historic 15% fall on Tuesday in a session marked by thin trading volumes and dwindling liquidity, and gauges are pointing to more rocky times ahead.

Below are four charts depicting trading on a watershed day for the lira.

FROM FLOWS TO TRICKLES

The number of trades thinned out dramatically as the lira plunged to its record low of 13.45 to the dollar on Tuesday, data over the past week showed. The amount of deals peaked during that period when the lira stood at just under 10 to the dollar.

Price swings in thinning volumes are a classic sign of a market freezing up, with market makers shying away from offering trading liquidity while end-users are panicking to transact at any available prices.

Graphic - Lira trades:

Graphic - Lira Volumes:

SOARING VOL

Implied volatility gauges for lira/dollar - indicating expected fluctuations ahead - on Tuesday raced to their highest level since Turkey’s 2018 currency crisis. The lira reversing some of its losses on Wednesday saw only a small pull back in implied volatility, showing that investors are betting on more swings ahead.

Derivative markets signal a dearth of option liquidity, with the fact that traders are shying away from large directional bets further exacerbating the price swings.

Graphic - Lira volatility:

WIDENING GAP

Volatility in the lira is unlikely to end soon. Market gauges for longer-term measures of lira volatility suggest traders expect a rocky road ahead. One-year implied volatility indicators compared to one-month maturities are showing their widest gap since 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Erdogan replaces finance minister as Turkey’s lira crashes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new treasury and finance minister Thursday after the previous one stepped down as the country’s currency has tumbled to record lows. Erdogan named deputy minister Nureddin Nebati to the post, according to an announcement published in the Official Gazette....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Currency Crisis#Thinning#Implied Volatility#Turkish#Graphic Lira Volumes
Reuters

U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases. The U.S. currency's...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe’s markets swing back lower as Omicron concerns continue

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Big SPAC Deal Grab Sinks on Trading Debut

Grab, an Asian delivery firm and Fintech, traded on the Nasdaq today as part of a SPAC deal that raised gross proceeds of USD $4.5 billion in the largest-ever U.S. public market debut by a Southeast Asian company. The value of the deal was pegged at around $40 billion – the largest SPAC ever.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Polars: Big Trading Competition

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. A decentralized prediction market Polars announced the launch of the mainnet. The Big Trading Competition coincides with the launch of the mainnet. The main task of the trading competition is to show users all the possibilities...
MARKETS
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan stays firm on interest rates, lira weakens 4%

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will never defend interest rate hikes nor compromise on the issue, NTV and other broadcasters reported on Monday, in his latest defence of recent monetary easing that has triggered a crash in the lira currency. The lira weakened as...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Trading the Falling Wedge Pattern

The falling wedge pattern (also known as the descending wedge) is a useful pattern that signals future bullish momentum. This article provides a technical approach to trading the falling wedge, using forex and gold examples, and highlights key points to keep in mind when trading this pattern. What is a...
MARKETS
investing.com

EOS Falls 10.35% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - EOS was trading at $3.7953 by 13:59 (11:59 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Friday, November 26, 2021. The move downwards pushed EOS's market cap down to $3.7269B, or 0.15% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Turkish Lira’s Fall Continues

The Turkish lira fell by more than 10% yesterday, with USD/TRY reaching as high as 13.50 after Erdogan made a speech painting Turkey’s currency crisis as a war for national independence against sinister speculative forces. Most Forex brokers offering USD/TRY suspended trading in the pair for some hours, and although now mostly back online, spreads have been widened as high as approximately 3% of the value of the position. We are quite likely to see some further advance in USD/TRY over the coming days, but be aware that trading this currency pair seems prohibitively expensive. It is falling with very strong momentum, currently averaging about 3% per day against the US dollar.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Analysis - Free-Falling Lira Puts Turkey in Balance of Payments Danger

LONDON (Reuters) - A big fall in Turkey's lira is hardly rare these days, but the currency's precipitous 20% plunge over the last week is ramping up risks of a balance of payments crisis unless authorities can somehow pull the brake. The lira fell 15% at one point on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Turkey's lira dives back into crisis territory

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey's lira suffered one of its worst days in three years on Thursday after the central bank defied warnings of a full-blown currency meltdown and rocketing inflation, and slashed interest rates by 100 basis points. The country's President Tayyip Erdogan takes the unorthodox view that lower rates...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stocks shine once again, Turkey's lira plunges on rate cut

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a facial mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei (top in C) and other countries stock index outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, Janu. News and research before you hear about it...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy