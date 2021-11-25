ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West and Taylor Swift ‘added to Grammy nominations list at last minute’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhJjJ_0d6Wg10v00

Ye , formerly known as Kanye West , and Taylor Swift were added as top Grammy nominees just one day before the official nominations were announced, according to reports.

On Monday (22 November), the organisation behind the awards apparently decided that the top categories would be expanded from eight nominees to 10.

According to the New York Times, this move led to stars like Ye, Swift, Lil Nas X, and Abba being added to the lists of top awards at the 11th hour.

The expansion was made across four of the big categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

During the live webcast, while announcing the list of nominees, the chief executive of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr said: “[This move is] to make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.”

Swift’s Evermore and Ye’s Donda were reportedly added at the last moment to the Album of The Year Category, joining albums by Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo among others.

In the Record of The Year category, Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and Abba’s “I Still Have Faith in You” joined tracks by Rodrigo, Bieber, Gaga and other artists.

Ye also earned three other nominations outside of Album of the Year. Donda was nominated for Best Rap Album and the rapper’s song “Hurricane”, which features The Weeknd and Lil Baby, was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The 2022 Grammy award ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on 31 January 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Nas
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kanye
dexerto.com

Taylor Swift roasted by fans after falling for viral TikTok trick

Grammy-award winning music artist Taylor Swift is going viral on TikTok after accidentally falling for a prank from one creative user on the platform. Taylor Swift has become quite a popular presence on TikTok. The genre-spanning singer/songwriter has teased several of her upcoming projects on the platform, including dropping a snippet of an unreleased version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ back in September.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

Making a statement! The list of nominees of for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were released on Tuesday, November 23, and the choices already have fans talking. Jay-Z made history with 83 nominations, the most that any artist has ever had in Grammy history. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez scored her first ever Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for her Spanish album Revelación. Olivia Rodrigo also dominated the nominees list following the release of her debut album Sour.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Nominations#Grammy Nominees#Grammy Award#The New York Times#The Recording Academy#Swift S Evermore#Montero
Highsnobiety

2022 Grammy Nominations: Kanye, Drake, and Justin Bieber?

The 2022 Grammy nominations are here and boy, do I bet Drake is pissed. Nominated for Album of the Year are: Justin Bieber (Justice), Jon Batiste (WE ARE), Doja Cat (Planet Her), Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever), H.E.R. (Back of My Mind), Lil Nas X (Montero), Kanye West (DONDA), Olivia Rodrigo (Sour), Taylor Swift (Evermore), and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (Love for Sale).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

2022 Grammy Nominations Announced f/ Kanye West, Drake, Billie Eilish, J. Cole, and More

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced. Up top, catch a rewatch of the unveiling of the latest nominees class. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt were joined during Tuesday’s announcement event at the Grammy Museum by BTS, Gayle King, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Adele’s ’30’ & Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version’) Won’t Be Nominated For The 2022 Grammys

Two of the biggest albums of the year – Adele’s ‘30’ and Taylor Swift’s re-recording of ‘Red’ – won’t be up for ANY awards at the next Grammys. Here’s why. There’s no need to start a petition. There’s no need to get #JusticeForRed trending on Twitter. There’s no need to create a backlash against The Recording Industry over a major snubbing. Yes, the organization is going to roll out the nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards today (Nov. 23), and yes, neither Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) nor Adele’s 30 won’t be nominated for a single award. However, this isn’t due to a clerical error or a secret conspiracy against these two musical powerhouses. The reason why neither Red (Taylor’s Version) or 30 will be nominated for the 2022 Grammys is that they aren’t eligible yet.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Grammy nominations 2022: Full list of nominees; 2 new categories added

Leave the door open for some surprising snubs as the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced. In adherence to strict safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 64th Grammys show during its second-annual virtual livestream event on Tuesday morning from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Shenseea Receives Grammy Nomination For Features on Kanye West Album

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is nominated for her first Grammy award for her features on Kanye West's album. The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards on November 23. Kanye West's 2021 album, Donda, received five nominations including one in the prestigious Album of the Year category. By virtue of the new Grammy rules, which were announced earlier this year, Shenseea's two features on Donda automatically earn her a Grammy nomination as well.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd win Apple Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo H.E.R and The Weeknd have all won honors at a revamped Apple Music Awards, which has grown larger to encompass global music patterns. Rodrigo was named breakthrough artist of the year, her “Sour” was named best album of the year and her “drivers license” was song of the year. The streaming service crowned H.E.R. as songwriter of the year and The Weeknd was named global artist of the year, a step up from the category last year which was mere artist of the year."I am very honored and blessed to receive this recognition,” H.E.R. said in...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Marilyn Manson Loses One of His Grammy Nominations Related to Kanye West

This week, Marilyn Manson was deprived of one of the two Grammy Award nominations he initially received for his work on Donda, Kanye West's latest album. West, the hip-hop artist who recently changed his legal name to just Ye, has served as Manson's only portal to the public eye in 2021. The rock singer has otherwise kept a low profile since multiple women publicly accused him of sexual and other types of abuse beginning in February, sparked by an allegation from one of his former fiancées, actress Evan Rachel Wood. He's now facing several lawsuits related to the horrific accusations and is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheConversationCanada

Adele's '30': A mathematician explores number patterns in album titles

Adele, the 33-year-old British top-selling and award-winning recording artist, released her sensational new album, 30, in November. Reviewers are raving, with the New York Times calling it a “musical tour de force,” and Rolling Stone naming it her best album yet. Besides how great the album is, everyone, it seems, is also talking about Adele’s numbers, as in: how many albums she has sold? But as a mathematician, I’m interested in how she has used numbers to sequence all of her albums. Her previous album was called 25. In fact, Adele’s album titles are always numbers, and they reflect the age...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy