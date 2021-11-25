ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGOLAND California Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

By Matt Hamand
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays have arrived at LEGOLAND California. Friday night the LEGO Christmas tree was lit, and I was there with my family for a spark of joy. Holidays at LEGOLAND are sponsored by The Hallmark Channel this year and the tree lighting ceremony was headlined by actress Lacey Chabert. With 27...

