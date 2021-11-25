ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Children of Change: 6-year-old leading toy drive for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters

By Katie Collett
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When Ellie Boyd was just 4 years old, she raised money for the American Red Cross, while also hosting a blood drive. We featured her in February of 2020 in one of our Children of Change segments.

Ellie is now six, and her giving heart is focused on children at CHKD in Norfolk. From now through December 11, Ellie is hosting a toy drive.

You can donate new, unwrapped, non-violent toys at the following local businesses:

Desmond’s Island Soul Grill
977 Reon Dr
STE 102
Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Love Thy Neighbor, LLC (2 locations)
3587 Forest Haven Lane
Suite B
Chesapeake, VA 23321

Love Thy Neighbor, LLC
25262 Lankford Hwy, Onley, VA 23418

Waxed By Bri
129 W Virginia Beach Blvd
Unit 200D
Norfolk, VA 23510

Virginia Army National Guard
3777 East Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502

DesRas Soul Food
Please email bryantjeannette@gmail.com to coordinate drop-off for this location.

You also have an Amazon Wishlist option that will deliver toys directly to the drive.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can do so via PayPal at this link . 100% of funds raised go to Ellie’s Annual Toy Drive.

She plans to give the toys to CHKD on December 14.

#Children S Hospital#Chkd#The American Red Cross#Annual Toy Drive
